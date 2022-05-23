'Manush ek dui chakkar cycle': newly released YouTube drama about a failed man

Splash

TBS Report
23 May, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2022, 04:11 pm

Related News

'Manush ek dui chakkar cycle': newly released YouTube drama about a failed man

The drama stars Veteran actors Fazlur Rahman Babu, Dilara Zaman and Monira Mithu. 

TBS Report
23 May, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2022, 04:11 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A drama 'Manush ek dui chakkar cycle', recently released on Live Tech YouTube channel, chronicles the tale of a failed man.

The Rakayet Rabbi directorial stars veteran actors Fazlur Rahman Babu, Dilara Zaman and Monira Mithu. 

Fazlur Rahman stars as a failed son, husband and father, whose life has turned upside down due to the unending expectations of his wife and son.

Fazlur Rahman Babu had to indulge in unethical activities and send his beloved mother to old age home to fulfill the overwhelming demands of his family.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

His character experiences a moment of epiphany when he encounters with a lovely family of a rickshaw puller.

Veteran actor Dilara Zaman stars as Fazlur Rahman Babu's mother while Monira Mithu plays the role of his wife.

Watch the drama here 

 

Fazlur Rahman Babu / Dilara Zaman / Monira Mithu / Manush ek dui chakkar cycle

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Musk is denying the sexual harassment allegation that surfaced this week. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s crazily banal week 

1h | Panorama
Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

4h | Brands
Keep your phone by your side with this armband

Keep your phone by your side with this armband

2h | Brands
Are Focallure gel masks worth the hype?

Are Focallure gel masks worth the hype?

3h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Can Sri Lanka bounce back?

5h | Videos
How to apply for a job at Oxfam

How to apply for a job at Oxfam

6h | Videos
Investors, public to suffer from electricity price hike

Investors, public to suffer from electricity price hike

18h | Videos
Health benefits of summer fruits

Health benefits of summer fruits

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

4
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter