'Manush ek dui chakkar cycle': newly released YouTube drama about a failed man

A drama 'Manush ek dui chakkar cycle', recently released on Live Tech YouTube channel, chronicles the tale of a failed man.

The Rakayet Rabbi directorial stars veteran actors Fazlur Rahman Babu, Dilara Zaman and Monira Mithu.

Fazlur Rahman stars as a failed son, husband and father, whose life has turned upside down due to the unending expectations of his wife and son.

Fazlur Rahman Babu had to indulge in unethical activities and send his beloved mother to old age home to fulfill the overwhelming demands of his family.

His character experiences a moment of epiphany when he encounters with a lovely family of a rickshaw puller.

Veteran actor Dilara Zaman stars as Fazlur Rahman Babu's mother while Monira Mithu plays the role of his wife.

