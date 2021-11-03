Mir Sabbir’s ‘Raat Jaga Phul’ gets uncut censorship

Celebrated actor Mir Sabbir has secured an uncut censor certificate from Bangladesh Film Censor Board (BFCB) for his film "Raat Jaga Phul" on Monday.

The actor, for the first time, has ventured as a film producer with the government-granted film as well as acting in the film in a privotal role.

He is gearing up to make it the last released film of the year.

"We are planning to release the film on Friday, 31st December", Mir Sabbir told The Business Standard.

"I believe, for delivering a successful movie, we need to ensure a good storyline before anything else. We have selected the cast based on the requirement of the character and storyline," he continued.

Sabbir further said, "Alongside casting renowned actors, we have also introduced two new comers as we felt they would be able to do proper justice to the character."

Jannatul Ferdous Oishee

The film features an ensemble cast including Miss World Bangladesh 2018 winner Jannatul Ferdous Oishee, Abu Hurayra Tanvir, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Mir Sabbir, Ejajul Islam and Naznin Chumki, among others.

The teaser and poster of the film is expected to arrive within this November.