Mir Sabbir’s ‘Raat Jaga Phul’ gets uncut censorship

Glitz

TBS Report
03 November, 2021, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2021, 05:05 pm

Related News

Mir Sabbir’s ‘Raat Jaga Phul’ gets uncut censorship

Mir Sabbir is gearing up to make "Raat Jaga Phul" the last released film of the year

TBS Report
03 November, 2021, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2021, 05:05 pm
Mir Sabbir. Photo: Collected
Mir Sabbir. Photo: Collected

Celebrated actor Mir Sabbir has secured an uncut censor certificate from Bangladesh Film Censor Board (BFCB) for his film "Raat Jaga Phul" on Monday.

The actor, for the first time, has ventured as a film producer with the government-granted film as well as acting in the film in a privotal role.

He is gearing up to make it the last released film of the year.

"We are planning to release the film on Friday, 31st December", Mir Sabbir told The Business Standard.

"I believe, for delivering a successful movie, we need to ensure a good storyline before anything else. We have selected the cast based on the requirement of the character and storyline," he continued. 

Sabbir further said, "Alongside casting renowned actors, we have also introduced two new comers as we felt they would be able to do proper justice to the character."

Jannatul Ferdous Oishee
Jannatul Ferdous Oishee

The film features an ensemble cast including Miss World Bangladesh 2018 winner Jannatul Ferdous Oishee, Abu Hurayra Tanvir, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Mir Sabbir, Ejajul Islam and Naznin Chumki, among others.

The teaser and poster of the film is expected to arrive within this November.

Mir Sabbir / Raat Jaga Phul / Jannatul Ferdous Oishee / Abu Hurayra Tanvir / Fazlur Rahman Babu / Film / Dhallywood

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

2d | Videos
History of Halloween

History of Halloween

2d | Videos
Breast cancer awareness

Breast cancer awareness

2d | Videos
Why Facebook is Meta?

Why Facebook is Meta?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun

5
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends

6
Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club
Economy

Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club