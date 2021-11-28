Nona Joler Kabbo: A visual treat for nature lovers

Staying true to its name, 'Nona Joler Kabbo' is a visual treat for nature lovers.

Director Rezwan Ahmed Sumit made a grand directorial debut with 'Nona Joler Kabbo' as it garnered appreciation in international film festivals including London, Busan, and Sao Paulo.

It was recently selected for screening at COP 26 in Glasgow and the United Kingdom for its take on climate change.

The fact that this film was first shown to the fishermen of the coastal area before making it available in local theatres on November 26 gives us joy.

The film shows how the life of a naïve marginal fisherman is controlled and economically exploited by an authoritative figure in his village.

Nonajoler Kabbo Poster. Photo: Collected

The fisherman's life is also viewed through the lenses of an outsider named Rudro (Titash Zia). He is a sculptor who goes to the coastal area to get inspiration for his work.

Rudro's father, who was a coast guard, shared with him the tales of the anguish of the marginal fisherman during the tropical storm of 1991, which prompted Rudro to witness their experience with his own eyes.

The opening scene of film sheds light on the unwritten Bangladeshi culture, where a guard in customs was telling Rudro that he needed to fulfil a few formalities before collecting his box, slyly referring to a tip or bribe.

Every single being living in cities is likely to feel relatable to the scene where Rudra, a lad from town, steps into a coastal village for the very first time.

The excitement and warmth with which the villagers received Rudra stirs nostalgia and might remind you about vacations in your ancestral village.

Titas Zia and Tasnova Tamanna in Nonajoler Kabbo. Photo: Collected

Though Rudro was warmly accepted by the villagers, he experiences a roller coaster of reactions from them due to clash of points of view.

The cinematography and sound work of the film is absolutely great.

From the mighty waves hitting the sand to the sky being overcast with dark clouds to the storm causing a destructive beauty, everything made the film worthy of experiencing on the big screen.

The sound of nature's roaring was captured so aptly that while watching the film, you might feel you are a traveler who is exploring the coastal beauty and culture alongside Rudro.

Some scenes, such as the one where tears falling down from the eyes of a heartbroken fisherman is shown, make the film more heartwarming.

Even the nighttime visuals were sharp and mesmerising. The shadow of human figures beneath dark clouds looked artistic while watching the large waves beneath the dark sky was a feast for the eyes.

The colourful clothing of the villagers and the playfulness of children represent how rural people find happiness in the simplest things despite all the hurdles.

Nonajoler Kabbo. Photo: Collected

The plot of the film progresses slowly as it does not have dramatic twists or massive turns of events.

This is a film where you feel you are sitting in front of a mirror and looking back at your ancestral roots and the raw beauty of nature.

It will remind you about the hospitality of our people, the simplicity of rural men and how they often get tricked by the cunning or readily believe superstitions.

However, the climax does carry some intense moments.

The film also reminds us about the impending vulnerability of Bangladesh due to climate change.

Veteran actor Fazlur Rahman Babu's acting was perfect. He appropriately played the role of a cheeky chairman of a coastal village.

Tasnuva Tamanna's role as a high spirited young lady deserves a huge appreciation.

The gestures and dialect of all the villagers including the characters played by Shatabdi Wadud and Ashok Bepari felt effortlessly real.

Last but not the least, watching national award-winning actor Titash Zia was a great experience.

Some of his sly moments will make you smirk while his moments of epiphany will make you appreciate him more.

The ending of the film is interesting, it may leave you with a myriad of interpretations or simply leave you stunned.