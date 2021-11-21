‘Nonajoler Kabbo’ to release on 26 November

Glitz

TBS Report
21 November, 2021, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2021, 02:41 pm

Related News

‘Nonajoler Kabbo’ to release on 26 November

Co-produced by Rezwan Shahriar Sumit and French producer Ilann Girard, the film has garnered immense praise at multiple international film festivals including London, Busan, and Sao Paulo.

TBS Report
21 November, 2021, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2021, 02:41 pm
Nonajoler Kabbo. Photo: Collected
Nonajoler Kabbo. Photo: Collected

The highly anticipated film about climate change, "Nonajoler Kabbo" (The Salt in Our Waters), will get theatrical release on 26 November.

Before the commercial release, the film will have a premiere show on 25 November at Star Cineplex.

Directed by debutant Rezwan Shahriar Sumit, the film features an ensemble cast including Fazlur Rahman Babu, Shatabdi Wadud Titas Zia and Tasnuva Tamanna.

Co-produced by Rezwan Shahriar Sumit and French producer Ilann Girard, the film has garnered immense praise at multiple international film festivals including London, Busan, and Sao Paulo.

Recently, the movie was screened at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), on 8 November at IMAX theatre in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

"Nonajoler" Kabbo will hit all the branches of Star Cineplex, Blockbuster Cinema in Jamuna Future Park, Narayanganj and Silver Screen in Chottogram, reports a local media outlet. 

Nonajoler Kabbo / Film / release date / Fazlur Rahman Babu

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Promodini Boat Life: Where the water gently rocks you to sleep

Promodini Boat Life: Where the water gently rocks you to sleep

19h | Videos
Why Modi rolled back farm laws?

Why Modi rolled back farm laws?

19h | Videos
Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

19h | Videos
BRO, Know Your Emoji

BRO, Know Your Emoji

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

2
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

3
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
Representational Image.
Education

Bangladesh improves in English proficiency, but still behind India, Pakistan

6
File photo of the damaged part of Tongi Bridge. Photo/TBS
Infrastructure

Tongi bridge repair to take one more week  