‘Nonajoler Kabbo’ to release on 26 November

The highly anticipated film about climate change, "Nonajoler Kabbo" (The Salt in Our Waters), will get theatrical release on 26 November.

Before the commercial release, the film will have a premiere show on 25 November at Star Cineplex.

Directed by debutant Rezwan Shahriar Sumit, the film features an ensemble cast including Fazlur Rahman Babu, Shatabdi Wadud Titas Zia and Tasnuva Tamanna.

Co-produced by Rezwan Shahriar Sumit and French producer Ilann Girard, the film has garnered immense praise at multiple international film festivals including London, Busan, and Sao Paulo.

Recently, the movie was screened at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), on 8 November at IMAX theatre in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

"Nonajoler" Kabbo will hit all the branches of Star Cineplex, Blockbuster Cinema in Jamuna Future Park, Narayanganj and Silver Screen in Chottogram, reports a local media outlet.