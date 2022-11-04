Fazlur Rahman Babu: It used to be about quality dialogue and story. Now it is about getting the most views

Splash

Sohel Ahsan
04 November, 2022, 09:55 am
Last modified: 04 November, 2022, 10:41 am

Related News

Fazlur Rahman Babu: It used to be about quality dialogue and story. Now it is about getting the most views

Sohel Ahsan
04 November, 2022, 09:55 am
Last modified: 04 November, 2022, 10:41 am
Fazlur Rahman Babu. Sketch: TBS
Fazlur Rahman Babu. Sketch: TBS

Fazlur Rahman Babu is a celebrated actor in the Bangladeshi film industry. Perhaps best known for starring in dramas, the actor has also been featured in a number of OTT content in recent years. Babu was recently featured in Anam Biswas' web film 'Dui Diner Duniya', and some of his upcoming projects include M Shakhawat Hossain-directed films 'Bhangon' and 'Birangana 71'.  

Not many have achieved the level of fame Babu has managed to attain in the industry, but it did not happen overnight. It was a gradual process where he took on a lot of risks and overcame many challenging situations.   

Many might not be aware of this but Babu began his professional career as a banker. But it was his love for acting which eventually pulled him away from the profession. Despite protests from his family, he quit his job to fully commit to acting. 

Babu began his acting career in his hometown of Faridpur. He acted in various stage plays. Due to the untimely death of his father, he was  left in the midst of a financial crisis. Regardless, he pursued acting alongside his studies. 

He eventually moved to Dhaka and joined the theatre group 'Aranyak'. Here, under the guidance of actor Mamunur Rashid, he began to make a name for himself.

Once he gained the confidence he needed, Babu left his job to completely focus on acting. He, however, did not confine himself to the realm of theatre but also branched out to television dramas. His acting prowess was on full display in many dramas and serieses. But for the past three years, he has only worked on drama serieses. 

"Recent serial dramas have very similar storylines, which is why I don't find them interesting anymore. I only work on projects that interest me, it is never about the pay. If I did, perhaps I too would disappear from the scene like so many others have. One must have the patience and restraint for the right projects in this industry," he said.

"Everything I have done in life has been centred around my acting." 

Recently, the actor has also gained popularity for his singing. He sang 'Nithuwa Pathare' in Ghiyasuddin Selim's 'Monpura'," which was praised by audiences. This song marked Babu's debut as a singer. 

Babu has never received any formal training in music. "I used to hum and sing for myself," as he explained. "One must be able to sing in order to be a theatre actor. Salim forced me to record the track during filming. I initially feared the outcome. But when it was received well by audiences after its release, it made me very happy." 

Babu said he never wanted to be a singer, and still does not. He intends to continue being an actor. However, he did voice two new tracks – 'Andhar Raate Jebon Joubon' and 'Bondhure Tor Mon Jugaiyya Cholbo Koto Kaal'.

Babu also shared his thoughts on the Bangladeshi film industry. 

"Twenty years ago, there were many good dramas. There are still good dramas today. In a similar vein, there are subpar dramas today just as there were in the past. In the past, the focus was on quality dialogue and story. Now it is about getting the most views. I believe we should stop competing for more views in unhealthy ways. Good and worthwhile content, in my opinion, will naturally bring in the views."
 

Fazlur Rahman Babu / Film Industry

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

By 2050, over 13 million internal climate migrants and around 27% of all South Asian climate migrants are projected to be from Bangladesh. Photo: Mumit M

Private sector solutions are critical for Bangladesh’s Climate Action

1h | Panorama
A flock of black-tailed godwit in Nijhum Dweep. Photo: Delip K Das

Ruse, rumour, and reality around a GPS-tagged migratory bird named Feeroz

3h | Earth
Currently, Inkam has onboarded six partners including Shikho, Bohubrihi, AmarLab, Bambinos Bangladesh, Shombhob App. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Inkam: A manual solution to spreading digital products

4h | Panorama
Pay transparency might have some aggregate benefits, but it doesn’t mean everyone will benefit.

What to do if salary transparency has you feeling underpaid

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Less life risk in doing valve replacement surgery without opening up chest

Less life risk in doing valve replacement surgery without opening up chest

1h | Videos
New Zealand and Australia are competing in quarter finals

New Zealand and Australia are competing in quarter finals

4h | Videos
Bollywood VS South Cinema

Bollywood VS South Cinema

4h | Videos
Key factors of Pakistan-South Africa match

Key factors of Pakistan-South Africa match

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

3
Photo: ICC
Sports

Nurul accuses Kohli of 'fake fielding', says India could have been penalised 5 runs

4
Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF
Economy

Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF

5
Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves
Banking

Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves

6
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested