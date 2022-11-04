Fazlur Rahman Babu: It used to be about quality dialogue and story. Now it is about getting the most views

Fazlur Rahman Babu is a celebrated actor in the Bangladeshi film industry. Perhaps best known for starring in dramas, the actor has also been featured in a number of OTT content in recent years. Babu was recently featured in Anam Biswas' web film 'Dui Diner Duniya', and some of his upcoming projects include M Shakhawat Hossain-directed films 'Bhangon' and 'Birangana 71'.

Not many have achieved the level of fame Babu has managed to attain in the industry, but it did not happen overnight. It was a gradual process where he took on a lot of risks and overcame many challenging situations.

Many might not be aware of this but Babu began his professional career as a banker. But it was his love for acting which eventually pulled him away from the profession. Despite protests from his family, he quit his job to fully commit to acting.

Babu began his acting career in his hometown of Faridpur. He acted in various stage plays. Due to the untimely death of his father, he was left in the midst of a financial crisis. Regardless, he pursued acting alongside his studies.

He eventually moved to Dhaka and joined the theatre group 'Aranyak'. Here, under the guidance of actor Mamunur Rashid, he began to make a name for himself.

Once he gained the confidence he needed, Babu left his job to completely focus on acting. He, however, did not confine himself to the realm of theatre but also branched out to television dramas. His acting prowess was on full display in many dramas and serieses. But for the past three years, he has only worked on drama serieses.

"Recent serial dramas have very similar storylines, which is why I don't find them interesting anymore. I only work on projects that interest me, it is never about the pay. If I did, perhaps I too would disappear from the scene like so many others have. One must have the patience and restraint for the right projects in this industry," he said.

"Everything I have done in life has been centred around my acting."

Recently, the actor has also gained popularity for his singing. He sang 'Nithuwa Pathare' in Ghiyasuddin Selim's 'Monpura'," which was praised by audiences. This song marked Babu's debut as a singer.

Babu has never received any formal training in music. "I used to hum and sing for myself," as he explained. "One must be able to sing in order to be a theatre actor. Salim forced me to record the track during filming. I initially feared the outcome. But when it was received well by audiences after its release, it made me very happy."

Babu said he never wanted to be a singer, and still does not. He intends to continue being an actor. However, he did voice two new tracks – 'Andhar Raate Jebon Joubon' and 'Bondhure Tor Mon Jugaiyya Cholbo Koto Kaal'.

Babu also shared his thoughts on the Bangladeshi film industry.

"Twenty years ago, there were many good dramas. There are still good dramas today. In a similar vein, there are subpar dramas today just as there were in the past. In the past, the focus was on quality dialogue and story. Now it is about getting the most views. I believe we should stop competing for more views in unhealthy ways. Good and worthwhile content, in my opinion, will naturally bring in the views."

