Kamal Haasan's Vikram likely to stream on Disney Hotstar 8 July

TBS Report
17 June, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2022, 05:49 pm

Blockbuster Tamil action-flick "Vikram" starring Kamal Haasan reportedly will be available on OTT Disney Hotstar from 8 July at 12 am, tentatively.

The movie will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, reports Filmibeat.

As part of Vikram's pre-release business, the digital streaming platform has bought the rights of the film's South languages for a whopping Rs 98 crore.

The makers of the movie and the OTT giant have revealed the date for streaming of this High-Octane Action entertainer.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, actors Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil are part of the film's cast where Kamal Haasan essayed the role of a retired cop.

Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese and others played prominent roles in the film bankrolled by Kamal Haasan under his Raaj Kamal Films International banner in association with R Mahendran.

 

