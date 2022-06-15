Kamal Haasan on Vikram’s massive success: I will repay all my loans and eat to my heart’s content

Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan's latest hit "Vikram" has been ruling the box office.

The film has raised a storm among movie patrons across south India, especially in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie produced by Kamal Haasan under his banner Raaj Kamal Films International also stars Kamal in lead.

The film which is considered Kamal's biggest hit in his career has collected over Rs 127 crore (TK151.25 crore) in Tamil Nadu and earned approximately Rs 210 crore (TK250.10 crore) from all over India.

According to Cinetrak, the film in 10 days has earned Rs 127 crore (TK151.25 crore) in Tamil Nadu, Rs 31 crore in Kerala, and a combined Rs 25 crore in the Telugu states, a little over Rs 18 crore in Karnataka and Rs 8.5 crore in the Hindi belt.

Vikram has also garnered Rs 33.9 crore from Gulf countries becoming the highest-grossing Tamil film there.

According to reports, the film has earned over Rs 105 crore from international markets.

"Virkam" is estimated to have collected RS 315 crore from its worldwide ticket sales since 3 June.

Kamal Haasan also confirmed the same while addressing a press conference after launching a blood-donation campaign on Monday in Chennai, reports The Indian Express.

"If everyone should progress, you need a leader who doesn't have to worry about the money. When I said that 'I can earn Rs 300 crore in a snap', nobody understood it. They thought that I was beating my chest. You can see now it's coming (Vikram box office collection). I will repay all my loans, I will eat to my heart's content and I will give whatever I can to my family and friends. After that if I don't have anything left, I will say I don't have any more to give. I don't have to pretend to help others by taking someone else's money. I don't want any grand titles. I just want to be a good human being," said Kamal during a press meet in India.

The movie is a spin-off of Kamal's character from his 1986 movie Vikram. The movie also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil and Suriya.