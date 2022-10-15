Kabir Suman 'to go ahead with concerts in Dhaka'

UNB
15 October, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2022, 03:22 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

 

Internationally acclaimed Bengal singer-lyricist-composer Kabir Suman is all set to go ahead with his concerts in Dhaka as scheduled -- but the venue has changed.

 

The three concerts will be held at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB), auditorium instead of Bangladesh National Museum on 15, 18, and 21 October.

 

This is because Kabir Suman has not been given the permission to hold the concerts at Bangladesh National Museum in Shahbagh, Mir Arif Billah of event management firm Peephole, told UNB on Friday.

 

"I am just saying that Kabir Suman will sing at IEB. Permission is almost done. I will reveal the details later," he added.

 

On Thursday, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said that it did not give permission for the Kabir Suman concert, as Bangladesh National Museum is a key point installation.

 

DMP commissioner MD Shafiqul Islam said, "We did not give permission for the concert at Bangladesh National Museum, as the venue is a key point installation. But if the organisers seek permission to hold the event elsewhere, we will consider it."

The concerts are set to mark the 30-year anniversary of Kabir Suman's popular album 'Tomake Chai'.

