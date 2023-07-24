Concerts back at ICCB?

In the wake of the unfortunate events at Dhaka Summer Con 2023, an 'indefinite' ban was placed on concerts at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB).

This announcement saw the cancellation of 26 pre-scheduled concerts at ICCB till the end of September resulting in outrage and palpable doubt regarding the future of large-scale concerts in the city among fans and musicians alike.

However, there seems to be good news.

Reportedly, the ban has been lifted on Monday (24 July).

Through a press conference, the organisers of 'The Ultimate Rock Fest 2023' confirmed – with clearance from the ICCB authority – that the rock concert will take place in Hall no.4 at ICCB on 28 July 2023 featuring stalwarts such as 'Warfaze' and 'Aurthohin.'

The news came in barely after a week had passed after the announcement of the concert ban came into effect.

So how will the security challenges that large-scale audiences pose during such events be addressed since that's what led to the ban in the first place? The organisers reassured the media present at the press conference that the number of security personnel available on the day of the event would be increased and the entry processes of concert-goers would be managed in a different fashion.

The organisers also stated that they would plant a tree for every single ticket sold at the concert, keeping true to their slogan "Go Green Dhaka City."

Previously, the ban left musicians around the country distraught. No musician was pleased with the news of the ban on concerts and they were vocal about it on social media since live shows are the bread and butter for many of these musicians.

Hamin Ahmed, the veteran musician from Miles took to Facebook to express his grave dissatisfaction with the 'incompetence' and inexperience of some of the young organisers of concerts around Dhaka city – implying that their indifference towards security and safety is what led to the ban in the first place.

He wrote (the following is edited for clarity): "Organisers with hardly any experience and greed in mind and the performing bands/artists who are totally indifferent to what happens in a concert as long as they are paid (some just happy to perform) – both are equally responsible for what happened at the ICCB and the subsequent ban on concerts at the venue. Thereby jeopardising all other future events there!! These irresponsible acts [are] alarmingly re-creating the negative mindset of administration and authorities! Highly object and denounce such irresponsibilities!"

Zohadur Reza Chowdhury, the vocalist of the rock band Nemesis also shared his disappointment as well. "Currently, the sole place where every major concert is staged is the ICCB. It would be tragic if we lost this location because of a minor mistake or mishap.

We won't be able to put on large concerts, and organisers won't be allowed to put on shows. None of us want something to happen, I'm sure. Future-focused thinking is important in addition to present-focused thinking," wrote Zohad.

The lift of the ban on concerts by ICCB is a sigh of relief for music enthusiasts as well as artists.

