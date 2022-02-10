Jennifer Lopez has rom-com 'homecoming' with 'Marry Me'

Splash

TBS Report
10 February, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 10 February, 2022, 10:14 am

Related News

Jennifer Lopez has rom-com 'homecoming' with 'Marry Me'

Released in time for Valentine’s Day, the movie is a rom-com “homecoming” for Lopez, known for films like “Maid in Manhattan”, “The Wedding Planner” and “The Back-up Plan”

TBS Report
10 February, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 10 February, 2022, 10:14 am
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend a special screenings of &quot;Marry Me.&quot; Photo: Reuters
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend a special screenings of "Marry Me." Photo: Reuters

Jennifer Lopez plays a familiar role in new film "Marry Me", portraying a pop superstar whose love life is scrutinised by millions.

Often snapped by photographers herself, in the movie Lopez plays Kat Valdez, half of a music superstar couple with her partner Bastian.

The two plan to wed in front of a global audience, streaming their nuptials to their fans, but shortly before, Kat learns Bastian has been unfaithful and instead marries a stranger in the crowd, Charlie, played by Owen Wilson.

"This wasn't a role where I had to research what it was like to be a famous recording artist ... I understand what all of that is already," Lopez said during a virtual press conference.

"The difficult part was ... the idea of showing what it's really like inside my bedroom when something goes wrong and you suffer a heartbreak like this in front of the whole world and the media kind of goes to town on you."

Released in time for Valentine's Day, the movie is a rom-com "homecoming" for Lopez, known for films like "Maid in Manhattan", "The Wedding Planner" and "The Back-up Plan".

"I, as a moviegoer, love romantic comedies. Those are some of my favourite movies of all time, whether it's 'When Harry met Sally' or 'Prelude to a Kiss' or any of these type of movies," Lopez said.

"All of those movies is what I grew up on in a way, and I love them so much. And so it is kind of a homecoming for me because I haven't done one in a few years."

Colombian singer Maluma makes his acting debut in the film, playing Bastian.

Director Kat Cairo and cast member Maluma attend a special screening of the film &quot;Marry Me.&quot; Photo: Reuters
Director Kat Cairo and cast member Maluma attend a special screening of the film "Marry Me." Photo: Reuters

"We both love music. We both love touring, (performing) and everything. So I felt pretty connected," he said of his character, though dismissing Bastian's unfaithfulness.

"I enjoyed ... the experience of being in the movie ... even making the music was beautiful too."

"Marry Me" hits U.S. and British cinemas on Friday.

Marry Me / Hollywood / Jennifer Lopez / rom-com

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Karnataka hijab ban goes against the religious freedom granted in the Indian Constitution. Photo: Reuters

The ever-turning wheels of Islamophobia in Modi’s India

1h | Panorama
A flock of Whistling Ducks descend over a beel. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Wild birds: To cook, or not to cook? That is the question

1h | Panorama
Since becoming the director of DEKKO ISHO Group, Rayana Hossain has launched ISHO, Izakaya and Klubhaus. Photo: Courtesy

How Rayana leveraged youth, tech and inclusive work culture to build 3 successful brands

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Work hard, play harder: Techniques to be productive

2h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Successful racer Mr. Bean

Successful racer Mr. Bean

21h | Videos
RU students protest Himel’s killing through artworks

RU students protest Himel’s killing through artworks

21h | Videos
Chicken captured in Pentagon

Chicken captured in Pentagon

1d | Videos
World’s largest Igloo Café opens in Kashmir

World’s largest Igloo Café opens in Kashmir

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

5
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

6
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'