Jaaz finalises contestants for Tk1 lakh 'Jinn' challenge

TBS Report
16 April, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2023, 02:51 pm

Jaaz Multimedia has finally announced the contestants of their talked about Tk1 lakh challenge of watching "Jinn" alone in theatres.

Four contestants, chosen through a raffle draw, will be allowed to participate in the challenge.

Jaaz went live from their social media page on Saturday (15 April) with actor Puja Cherry to hold the raffle draw.

The actor drew the names of four lucky contestants and explained that they could only pick four as the theatre will be able to run only four screenings in one day. 

They noted, on the day of the challenge on 17 April,  the winners will arrive at Jazz Multimedia's office from where they will then be taken to theatres to watch "Jinn" at 8pm. Jaaz Multimedia will go live during the challenge while the reaction of the contestants will also be shared from their respective social media accounts.

Even though 25 thousand people applied, only four were given the chance to watch the movie. The number not only enraged the fans but also raised questions about the authenticity of the lottery.

Some even questioned the need for a raffle draw.

Jaaz Multimedia on 8 April announced on their social media that Tk1 lakh will be given to anyone who can watch the movie 'Jinn' alone in an empty hall.

Earlier, Jaaz revealed that this was not a marketing stunt but the announcement was made in the spur of the moment.

 

