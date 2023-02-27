Pori, starring Puja Cherry, to release on Women's Day

'Pori', starring Puja Cherry, will be released on Deepto Play on 8 March, on International Women's Day.

The film was directed by Mahmudur Rahman. The script and screenplay was written by Raihan Khan.

Puja plays the role of a victim of human trafficking and taken to Thailand. The story follows her struggles and quest for freedom.

"This is one of the most extraordinary characters I have ever portrayed in my acting career. Shooting abroad comes with its own sets of challenges. But despite these difficulties, we continued shooting and wrapped up filming in Thailand five months ago. I love the fact that it's releasing on International Women's Day," said Puja.

The rest of the cast includes Tariq Anam Khan, Farhan Ahmed Jovan, Musafir Syed and others.