Even I was scared during the shoot of Jinn: Shajal

A new movie releasing this Eid-ul-Fitr, 'Jinn', has caught the attention of the internet of late. As part of its promotion, the creators of the movie challenged the audience to watch the entire movie alone in a hall and offered a cash prize of Tk 1 lakh in return.

Due to the massive response to the challenge, the producers, Jaaz Multimedia, backtracked on their promise recently, saying they wouldn't be able to give the prize to everyone interested in watching the film alone. However, they said they would come up with a selection process where some people will get a chance to partake in the challenge.

So how scary is 'Jinn' really that the producers were so sure people wouldn't be able to watch it alone?

Abdun Noor Shajal, who plays a central character in the movie, thinks it's plenty scary.

"I was scared even during the shoot. There are some scenes in the movie that will paralyse audiences," he said during a recent interview. "I don't get to be a part of such story-telling. I am really waiting to see how the audiences respond," he added.

Shajal is best known for starring in TV dramas. The actor, however, has also ventured into the world of movies and web series as of late. This will be Shajal's third appearance in a movie. He is playing the role of a photographer in this horror flick.

"Despite the spook factor, Jinn is still a movie that the entire family can enjoy. I'm playing a character completely different to what I have played in the past. I took a lot of time and tried to flesh out my role," he said.

Originally shot in 2019, the movie is directed by veteran actor Nader Chowdhury. Its release was stalled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, three more films starring the actor are also in the pipeline, scheduled to be released soon.

'1971 Shei Dingulo' will be out this August. Directed by Hridi Haque, the movie is based on the Liberation War. "Hridi Haque is the director as well as my co-star in the film. We have starred in dramas in the past. Working with her was quite enjoyable," said Shajal.

The other films are 'Subarnabhoomi', directed by Zahid Hossain, and 'Sangjog', directed by Abu Sayeed.

There was a rumour in the industry that the actor was pivoting to entirely focus on movies. Shajal, however, differed.

"I think I will work for any medium; all that matters is that I should be able to perform well and flourish in my role," he said.

"I don't want to limit myself. I still have a lot to learn. I am not starring in as many dramas because I am also working for movies and web content as well. But that doesn't mean that I will stop acting in dramas altogether."

"The audience will always remember good performances. If I can act in a way that is memorable, they will come to see my movie," he added.

Theatres across the country are struggling. No more than 20 districts have cinemas, and about only 50 of them are operational. Some theatres open only during Eid. Sajal spoke about the revival of cinemas and the controversy surrounding the commercial release of Hindi films in Bangladesh as well.

"Many good movies will be released in the future. Talented actors and producers are working to that end already. I am hopeful that the number of active theatres will increase. And movies from abroad should be encouraged here," he added.

And if you're wondering when the actor will star in dramas again, a small number of dramas starring Shajal will air next Eid.