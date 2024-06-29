Aquatic: The flow that exists within

Art exhibitions have become a common sight nowadays, with numerous events taking place around us. In the midst of all these incredible displays, we often find ourselves seeking something unique—something that stands out with a distinct message or even no message at all, just pure artistic beauty.

'Aquatic' does just that.

Being held at Kala Kendra in Lalmatia, 'Aquatic' opened its doors on 7 June and ends later tonight. The exhibition showcases wooden sculptures and paintings by artist Sumon Barman, and it is truly something to behold.

Sculpting is a challenging art form, and creating abstract pieces from wood seems almost magical to someone like me, who isn't skilled in such crafts. Nonetheless, this doesn't diminish the enjoyment of appreciating their beauty.

For those familiar with Kala Kendra, they'll know it isn't the largest or grandest venue. It's relatively small, exuding a cosy, backyard atmosphere that feels familiar and intimate. Entering the venue to find it filled with wood carvings and wooden figures might come as a surprise, especially given the exhibition's title, 'Aquatic.' One might wonder where the 'Aqua' is.

But that is where the beauty of the exhibition lies.

As mentioned before, this exhibition is distinct from others. It features abstract art pieces that don't require interpretation to be fully appreciated. Visitors can admire the beauty of the wooden sculptures and paintings without needing to decipher any deeper meaning.

"It's natural to look for meaning in art, whether it's political or societal," explained Wakilur Rahman, the exhibition's curator.

"However, the artist didn't intend to convey a specific message through these works. What you see on display is a narrative of a journey, something that the audience can simply enjoy without over-analysing," he added.

The wood sculptures and paintings might initially seem disconnected, but they are actually closely linked. The artist first sketched the outlines of the sculptures he envisioned and then carved those designs into the wood. In this way, the paintings can be seen as the raw reflections of the stunning wood sculptures on display.

Wood sculptures are one of the oldest art forms. Historically, wood was used for sculptures long before ceramics and stone became popular materials. Sumon Barman has skillfully utilised this material. Since wood is a solid and rigid material, it requires special care, skill, and a keen eye to shape it into the artist's envisioned forms, making the creation of wooden sculptures particularly challenging..

The sculptures in 'Aquatic' are truly fascinating because their wood carvings and shapes mimic the flow of water. The exhibition features various types of sculptures, including figures, symbols, and silhouettes. However, achieving a serene and flowing texture in wood is challenging, as wood is a solid material that cannot be reassembled once altered.

The artworks strike a balance between simplicity and complexity. Most importantly, they fulfil the purpose of art by being visually pleasing and intriguing to explore. While the meaning behind each piece may not be easily decipherable, appreciating them only requires a keen eye for art.

TBS Picks

Tale of Water - 2

Medium: Wood

It's a rather simple sculpture which perhaps embodies the spirit of the name of the exhibition the most. It represents the flow of water, and on a more grand scale, the flow of life as it keeps on going without stopping for anything. The most fascinating part is how the artist brought out such intricate waves as seen on water bodies, on a piece of wood.

Desire Men - 2

Medium: Wood

Now this one stands amidst 3 other figure sculptures. But what makes it stand out is the machete sticking out from where a head is supposed to be. There isn't really a specific message to it. But if one wants to, they could interpret it as a figure that is just different from the others, because life made them this way, as it went on through its journey.



Paintings 6-9

Medium: Colour Pastel

This is a series of paintings, perhaps the few most defined among the other paintings. It portrays the aquatic flow which inspired the sculptures. The waves and the flows are very well defined, representing the bigger message that one's journey never really ends and keeps on going like the river keeps on flowing.