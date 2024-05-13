'The Hunt for Gollum': New 'Lord of the Rings' film announced

The Oscar-winning crew that created the almost $6 billion blockbusters "Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" trilogies is regrouping to make two new features.

The first new project from Sir Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, and Philippa Boyens is provisionally named "Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum," Warner Bros. Discovery revealed on Thursday.

Walsh and Boyens have been chosen to write the script, together with Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou, reports CNN.

"Yesssss, Precious," Serkis, who voices the "LOTR" character Gollum, said in a statement. "The time has come once more to venture into the unknown with my dear friends, the extraordinary and incomparable guardians of Middle Earth Peter, Fran and Philippa."

"It is an honour and a privilege to travel back to Middle-earth with our good friend and collaborator, Andy Serkis, who has unfinished business with that Stinker - Gollum!" Jackson, Walsh, and Boyens issued a joint statement. "As life long fans of Professor Tolkien's vast mythology, we are proud to be working with Mike De Luca, Pam Abdy and the entire team at Warner Bros. on another epic adventure!"

The movies will be released by Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema.

Jackson created history with "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy, being the first person to helm three major feature films simultaneously.

"The Fellowship of the Ring," "The Two Towers" and "The Return of the King" were nominated for several awards, including the Oscars, Golden Globes, and BAFTAs.

Serkis was a second unit director on Jackson's "The Hobbit trilogy" and helmed the 2021 feature "Venom: Let There Be Carnage."