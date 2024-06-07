Modi's alliance unanimously elects him to lead as PM for third term

South Asia

Reuters
07 June, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2024, 04:30 pm

Related News

Modi's alliance unanimously elects him to lead as PM for third term

It is the first time in a decade that Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has needed the support of regional parties to form the government.

Reuters
07 June, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2024, 04:30 pm
FILE PHOTO: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures, at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi, India, June 4, 2024. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures, at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi, India, June 4, 2024. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

India's Narendra Modi was formally elected on Friday by lawmakers of his National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to be prime minister for a historic third consecutive term, as the world's most populous nation returns to government by coalition.

Modi will next meet President Droupadi Murmu later in the day and present his claim to form a new government, with a spokesperson for one of his allies saying his swearing-in was set for Sunday evening.

It is the first time in a decade that Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has needed the support of regional parties to form the government.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The party, which had a handsome majority in the previous two terms, secured only 240 seats in the lower house of parliament, far short of the 272 needed to govern on its own.

The NDA won 293 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha, and the INDIA alliance, led by Rahul Gandhi's centrist Congress party won more than 230 to exceed forecasts.

Lawmakers from the BJP and its allies, including the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and the Janata Dal (United) voted unanimously for Modi to become the leader at the alliance's first meeting after the June 4 vote count and declaration of results.

Modi's name was proposed by outgoing Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and seconded and backed by other outgoing ministers and leaders of parties in the alliance.

Newly elected lawmakers and senior alliance leaders thumped tables and applauded to back his candidacy, with some standing and chanting "Modi, Modi!" in the central hall of the old parliament building.

The swearing-in ceremony for the prime minister is scheduled for Sunday evening, a TDP spokesperson told Reuters.

Indian media said both BJP allies are eyeing the post of the speaker in the lower house, while the party itself is expected to retain four key ministries - foreign affairs, defence, home and finance.

The coalition negotiations are a throwback to an era before 2014, when Modi swept to power with an outright majority for his BJP, as alliance partners haggled for positions and benefits.

Top News / World+Biz

Modi / India / India election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Can this budget deliver on its promises?

8h | Panorama
Govt's reliance on bank borrowing to put pressure on private sector credit, say business leaders

Govt's reliance on bank borrowing to put pressure on private sector credit, say business leaders

19h | Panorama
Budget lays a strong foundation for stabilising economy: FICCI

Budget lays a strong foundation for stabilising economy: FICCI

17h | Panorama
Photo: Bing AI

Budget 2024-25: Too few rich, so better to tax the poor right?

20h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Budget conflicts with AL’s electoral menufesto-CPD

Budget conflicts with AL’s electoral menufesto-CPD

42m | Videos
Focus on development of sports

Focus on development of sports

18h | Videos
Budget in brief

Budget in brief

20h | Videos
MP’s to lose provision for duty-free car import

MP’s to lose provision for duty-free car import

20h | Videos