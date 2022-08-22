'The Rings of Power' to screen first 2 episodes in theatres ahead of premiere

The first two episodes of the highly anticipated series "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" will hit theatres for one night only ahead of its Amazon Prime premiere on 2 September.

Amazon has teamed up with Cinemark theatres in the US to release the first two episodes on 31 August for one night only, reports Variety.

Apart from the US and Canada, the first two episodes of "The Rings of Power" are slated to hit big screens in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Argentina, Colombia, Australia and New Zealand.

JRR Tolkien's original novel "Lord of the Rings," has a massive fan base across the world; and director Peter Jackson's Oscar-winning trilogy of films has added more hype for the forthcoming series.

"The Rings of Power", comprising 8 episodes in total, has reportedly cost $400million. After premiering the first two episodes on 2 September on Amazon Prime, the series will follow a one-episode-per-week format and drop new episodes on each subsequent Friday.