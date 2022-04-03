‘Hayat Murat’ streams on Toffee this Thursday

'Hayat Murat', a Turkish drama, will be available for streaming (in Bangla) on Toffee, from Thursday, 7 April.

The show follows the life and struggles of Hayat, a young Turkish woman, as she moves to Istanbul for work.

"Turkish dramas are a phenomenon among Bangladeshi audiences. Banglalink wants to provide the best of Turkish entertainment on Toffee," said Abdul Muqit Ahmed, Director of Toffee, in a press release.

Turkish drama series The Great Seljuk, Kurulus Osman and Sura are very popular amongst Toffee users. Abdul Muqit Ahmed believes they will enjoy 'Hayat Murat' just as much.

Toffee is a Bangladeshi video streaming app, launched in 2019. It offers the ability to stream TV channels, sports, and a collection of video-on-demand and user generated content. The app can be downloaded on Android smartphones, Android TVs and iOS devices.