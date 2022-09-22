Banglalink acquires FIFA World Cup mobile broadcasting rights, Toffee to livestream matches

Banglalink has acquired the exclusive rights to become the licensed mobile broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 through a sub-licensing agreement with K Sports. Toffee, the largest digital entertainment platform in Bangladesh powered by Banglalink, will livestream the sports event as the exclusive digital platform in the country.

The announcement was made at a press conference held at Banglalink head office Tiger's Den today. Upanga Dutta, Chief Commercial Officer, Banglalink, Taimur Rahman, Chief Corporate & Regulatory Affairs Officer, Banglalink, and Fahad Mohammed Ahmed Karim, Chief Executive Officer, K Sports, were present at the event.

Football lovers from all across the country will be able to watch the livestream of all the World Cup matches on Toffee from any network. Toffee app is available on both Google Play and App Store for download. The matches can also be watched on its website and Toffee's Android TV app.

Upanga Dutta, Chief Commercial Officer, Banglalink, said, "We are happy to partner with K Sports for bringing this global sporting event to our digital platform. Through this facility, we are giving digitally enabled Bangladeshi consumers the opportunity to enjoy a personalized experience of watching the World Cup. This is the first-of-its-kind experience for them to watch World Cup matches on a mobile platform from anywhere and on the go. We are confident that our consumers will get superior streaming experiences with Banglalink's best 4G speed in the country. In order to enable all football lovers to enjoy this beautiful game, we plan to keep this stream service open to all networks. They can also watch it on large screens with the Toffee android TV app."

Fahad Mohammed Ahmed Karim, Chief Executive Officer, K Sports, said, "As the digital broadcasting rights holders for FIFA World Cup 2022, it is a great pleasure to sign the agreement with Banglalink for this initiative. Toffee is the right fit for livestreaming a mega event like World Cup Football because of its wide user-base and smooth streaming experiences. It is an exciting opportunity for our football lovers to watch the livestream of World Cup matches in a convenient way."

Banglalink will also provide various special offers for its subscribers during this global event.