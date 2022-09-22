Banglalink acquires FIFA World Cup mobile broadcasting rights, Toffee to livestream matches

Sports

TBS Report
22 September, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2022, 04:58 pm

Related News

Banglalink acquires FIFA World Cup mobile broadcasting rights, Toffee to livestream matches

Toffee, the largest digital entertainment platform in Bangladesh powered by Banglalink, will livestream the sports event as the exclusive digital platform in the country. 

TBS Report
22 September, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2022, 04:58 pm
Banglalink acquires FIFA World Cup mobile broadcasting rights, Toffee to livestream matches

Banglalink has acquired the exclusive rights to become the licensed mobile broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 through a sub-licensing agreement with K Sports. Toffee, the largest digital entertainment platform in Bangladesh powered by Banglalink, will livestream the sports event as the exclusive digital platform in the country. 

The announcement was made at a press conference held at Banglalink head office Tiger's Den today. Upanga Dutta, Chief Commercial Officer, Banglalink, Taimur Rahman, Chief Corporate & Regulatory Affairs Officer, Banglalink, and Fahad Mohammed Ahmed Karim, Chief Executive Officer, K Sports, were present at the event.  

Football lovers from all across the country will be able to watch the livestream of all the World Cup matches on Toffee from any network. Toffee app is available on both Google Play and App Store for download. The matches can also be watched on its website and Toffee's Android TV app. 

Upanga Dutta, Chief Commercial Officer, Banglalink, said, "We are happy to partner with K Sports for bringing this global sporting event to our digital platform. Through this facility, we are giving digitally enabled Bangladeshi consumers the opportunity to enjoy a personalized experience of watching the World Cup. This is the first-of-its-kind experience for them to watch World Cup matches on a mobile platform from anywhere and on the go. We are confident that our consumers will get superior streaming experiences with Banglalink's best 4G speed in the country. In order to enable all football lovers to enjoy this beautiful game, we plan to keep this stream service open to all networks. They can also watch it on large screens with the Toffee android TV app." 

Fahad Mohammed Ahmed Karim, Chief Executive Officer, K Sports, said, "As the digital broadcasting rights holders for FIFA World Cup 2022, it is a great pleasure to sign the agreement with Banglalink for this initiative. Toffee is the right fit for livestreaming a mega event like World Cup Football because of its wide user-base and smooth streaming experiences. It is an exciting opportunity for our football lovers to watch the livestream of World Cup matches in a convenient way."

Banglalink will also provide various special offers for its subscribers during this global event.

Football

FIFA World Cup 2022 / Banglalink / Toffee App

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zareen Tasneem Sharif. Sketch: TBS

How a plan to rescue Matuail landed Zareen the ‘Junior Nobel Prize’

7h | Pursuit
Photo: Bloomberg

LinkedIn’s future is a joke

5h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Why hundi’s reign is not ending anytime soon

8h | Panorama
The Kanchpur Bridge is never free of traffic. Emissions from the busy road contribute to air pollution. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Where children attend school in masks all year round: Inside Gognogor and Simrail - two most polluted areas of Bangladesh

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is globalisation coming to an end?

Is globalisation coming to an end?

3h | Videos
How the general people are coping with extra transport cost

How the general people are coping with extra transport cost

7h | Videos
This trophy belongs to the people of Bangladesh: Sabina

This trophy belongs to the people of Bangladesh: Sabina

7h | Videos
Everyone celebrating Rupna and Ritu in Rangamati

Everyone celebrating Rupna and Ritu in Rangamati

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

4
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 
World+Biz

Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 