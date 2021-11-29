'Sphulingo' starring Porimoni to premiere on Toffee for free

"Sphulingo" starring Porimoni in lead is all set to digitally premiere on Toffee for free on 3 December.

The movie made to commemorate the occasion of Bangabandhu's birth centenary and uphold his ideology to the younger generation is directed by Taukir Ahmed and produced by Shopner Bangladesh Foundation.

Apart from Porimoni, the film features some of the most talented actors of the contemporary era including Shamol Mawla, Rawnak Hasan, and Zakia Bari Momo, in the lead roles.

The film also includes veteran actor Abul Hayat, Mamunur Rashid, and Shahidul Alam Sachchu in pivotal roles.

"We want Toffee to become the platform that actively promotes our culture and history of Bangladesh, especially to the young generation. We will be introducing our exclusive range of local contents from now on, and I believe 'Sphulingo' is the right choice to begin with," said Abdul Muqit Ahmed, digital services director of Toffee.

Android and iOS users can download Toffee for free by visiting Google Play Store, App Store, or this website: https://toffeelive.com/