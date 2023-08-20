Asia Cup and ICC World Cup Cricket will be telecast live on Toffee

20 August, 2023, 04:40 pm
Asia Cup and ICC World Cup Cricket will be telecast live on Toffee

20 August, 2023, 04:40 pm
Asia Cup and ICC World Cup Cricket will be telecast live on Toffee

Toffee, the digital entertainment platform of Banglalink, has acquired the rights to live stream the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 and ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 by signing an agreement with Top of Mind. 

The agreement was signed by Banglalink and Top of Mind recently at the Banglalink office, Tiger's Den, reads a press release.

Asia Cup 2023 will be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from 30 August 2023, while ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 will kick off in India on 5 October 2023. 

Cricket lovers from all across the country will be able to enjoy the two mega cricket events on Toffee using any network. Toffee app is available for download on both Google Play and App Store. 

Viewers can also catch exciting cricket matches live on https://toffeelive.com/ and Toffee's Android TV app. Along with Toffee, Banglalink users can also enjoy it using MyBL App within the Toffee section.

Upanga Dutta, chief commercial officer of Banglalink said, "We are pleased to join hands with Top of Mind for bringing this very exciting & popular cricket event to our digital platforms. Toffee is the country's most loved live sports streaming platform. After the FIFA world cup last year, we are very happy to now bring Asia Cup & ICC Men's world cup cricket to digitally mobile customers of the country."

Ziauddin Adil, chairman of Top of Mind group, said, "It is a great pleasure to sign the agreement with Toffee, which has already gained enormous popularity as a sports streaming platform. Through this initiative, the two mega cricket events will reach the hands of millions of viewers in every corner of the country." 

Also present at the signing ceremony were Marketing Deputy Director of Toffee Muhammad Abul Khair Chowdhury, Procurement and Supply Chain Director of Banglalink KM Zakaria and Chief Growth Officer of Top of Mind Md Abdullah Al Kafi among others. Toffee will continue to offer seamless live-streaming experiences to its viewers. 
 

