‘Hawa’ to hit record-breaking number of theatres in North America

TBS Report
29 August, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2022, 02:13 pm

For the first time, “Hawa,” a Bangladeshi film is witnessing advance ticket sales in North American theatres

Mejbaur Rahman Sumon directorial film "Hawa" is gearing up to hit 117 theatres in North America.

The news was confirmed by Mohammad Oliullah Sajib, President of Swapno Scarecrow, distributor of the movie.

After knowing about the hype for "Hawa" in Bangladesh through media reports, "Landmark," a major cinema chain in North America and Canada's 2nd largest cinema chain, has reached out to a Bangaldeshi film distributor Swapno Scarecrow to release "Hawa" in their 2 theatres.

For the first time, "Hawa," a Bangladeshi film, is witnessing advance ticket sales in North American theatres.

Canada's vital cinema chain "Cineplex entertainment," and "Jamaica Multiplex cinema" in the USA have opened the advance ticket booking option for "Hawa" on 25 August.

"Advance ticket sales of 'Hawa' is forecasting a rising demand of Bangladeshi cinema's in International box office," said Mohammad Oliullah Sajib

The track "Shada Shada Kala Kala" catapulted "Hawa" to the peak of popularity even before its release. 

"Hawa" stars Chanchal Chowdhury, Nazifa Tushi, Sariful Razz and Shohel Mondol among others. 

 

Hawa / Mejbaur Rahman Sumon

