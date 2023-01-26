'Hamiduzzaman Sculpture Park' coffee-table book published

Four years ago the first sculpture park of Bangladesh was established in Summit Gazipur 464 MW Power Plant. A compilation of the artworks were published in a book titled 'Hamiduzzaman Sculpture Park' to showcase to the international art readership.

The book explores the sculptor's thoughts, behind-the-stories of how the sculptures came to be and Prof Hamiduzzaman Khan's journey.

The book launching ceremony was held in the presence of renowned artists and senior officials.

"In the past nine years, I have visited numerous power plants but I have not been so moved by the sheer joy of creativity. Ekushey Padak winning Hamiduzzaman Sir (and) Aziz Khan has transformed the power plant into something else here," said Nasrul Hamid MP, Honourable State Minister, MPEMR. "This is the best power project I have seen in the world."

Muhammed Aziz Khan, Chairman of Summit Group said, "Seventy-percent of these beautiful sculptures are built from the leftover scraps of the Summit Gazipur (464 MW) Power Plant. The positive impact of this transformed landscape is clearly visible among the young engineers working here. I am grateful to Prof Hamiduzzaman – my mentor – and the Honourable State Minister for his continued encouragement."

The book is available free-of-charge at summitpowerinternational.com.