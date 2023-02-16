Gidree Bawlee Foundation of Arts honoured with the Asia Arts Future Award 2023

Splash

TBS Report
16 February, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2023, 10:00 pm

Related News

Gidree Bawlee Foundation of Arts honoured with the Asia Arts Future Award 2023

TBS Report
16 February, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2023, 10:00 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The 2023 Asia Arts Game Changer Awards India was hosted last week by the Asia Society India Centre. 

The Asia Arts Future Award 2023 was honoured to the Gidree Bawlee Foundation of Arts. Founded in 2001, the Foundation is a community-based arts organisation that operates various creative programmes and research in Balia, Thakurgaon, Bangladesh. 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

It helps create artworks and projects that respond to local history, culture, and the environment. The event was attended by a diverse group of artists, curators, collectors, gallerists, business leaders, and institutional heads from around the world. 

In 2020, Durjoy Bangladesh Foundation (DBF) collaborated with Gidree Bawlee Art Foundation on a project called 'Bhumi' during the Covid-19 to support traditional crafts and artisans. 

The crafts are now displayed at the Fifth Kochi-Muziris Biennale in Fort Kochi, India. 

arts / Asia / awards / Asia Arts Future Award

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ruddy Shelduck. Photo: Muntasir Akash

Wooded savannah on the Ganges sandbars: A hidden wildlife paradise

11h | Earth
The government has reasoned that the average superstore customer is comparatively more solvent than those at grocery shops and the VAT imposed should not be an issue. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Why are we paying taxes twice when we shop at supershops?

13h | Panorama
It is not hard to make money in the market what is hard is the temptation to throw money away. Photo: reuters

Good financial advice hasn't changed in 300 years

2d | Panorama
Thanks to the extensive media coverage of the Covid-19 situation the contribution of researchers to combat the pandmic has been recognised and acknowledged by their viewership. Photo: Reuters

Journalists and academics need to collaborate in a more structured way

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Power producers want dollars for smooth electricity

Power producers want dollars for smooth electricity

4h | TBS Insight
Which food Arifin Shuvo has sacrificed to get six pack

Which food Arifin Shuvo has sacrificed to get six pack

5h | TBS Entertainment
Brothers pulled out from rubble who survived 200 hours by drinking own urine

Brothers pulled out from rubble who survived 200 hours by drinking own urine

6h | TBS World
Traditional fish fair at Ichamati Bank of Bogra

Traditional fish fair at Ichamati Bank of Bogra

8h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits

5
Walton launches affordable e-bike
Corporates

Walton launches affordable e-bike

6
$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar
Economy

$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar