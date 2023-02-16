Gidree Bawlee Foundation of Arts honoured with the Asia Arts Future Award 2023

The 2023 Asia Arts Game Changer Awards India was hosted last week by the Asia Society India Centre.

The Asia Arts Future Award 2023 was honoured to the Gidree Bawlee Foundation of Arts. Founded in 2001, the Foundation is a community-based arts organisation that operates various creative programmes and research in Balia, Thakurgaon, Bangladesh.

Photo: TBS

It helps create artworks and projects that respond to local history, culture, and the environment. The event was attended by a diverse group of artists, curators, collectors, gallerists, business leaders, and institutional heads from around the world.

In 2020, Durjoy Bangladesh Foundation (DBF) collaborated with Gidree Bawlee Art Foundation on a project called 'Bhumi' during the Covid-19 to support traditional crafts and artisans.

The crafts are now displayed at the Fifth Kochi-Muziris Biennale in Fort Kochi, India.