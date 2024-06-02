Giancarlo Esposito to play villain in MCU

'Breaking Bad' star Giancarlo Esposito is set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in the upcoming film 'Captain America: Brave New World'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, he will be playing the role of a villain.

Reshoots are currently underway to introduce Esposito's character, with a 22-day shoot, also adding more action scenes. However, the details of the role still remain undisclosed.

Esposito had previously shown eagerness to play the role of X-Men's Professor Xavier. When he announced that he would be joining the MCU, he teased that the role would be "better than you can imagine" and revealed that his character would eventually get their own TV series.