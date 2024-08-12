'Deadpool & Wolverine' crosses $1 billion at global box office

"Deadpool & Wolverine," Disney's latest Marvel sequel featuring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as their iconic comic book characters, has joined the billion-dollar club, reports Variety.

The film has earned $494.3 million in North America and $535.1 million internationally, bringing its global box office total to $1.029 billion.

It's the second film of 2024, following Disney's Pixar hit "Inside Out 2," which grossed $1.558 billion, to cross the billion-dollar threshold.

This achievement marks the 31st Disney film and the 11th entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to reach this milestone.