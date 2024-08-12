'Deadpool & Wolverine' crosses $1 billion at global box office

Splash

TBS Report
12 August, 2024, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2024, 12:11 pm

Related News

'Deadpool & Wolverine' crosses $1 billion at global box office

TBS Report
12 August, 2024, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2024, 12:11 pm
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in Deadpool 3. Photo: Collected
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in Deadpool 3. Photo: Collected

"Deadpool & Wolverine," Disney's latest Marvel sequel featuring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as their iconic comic book characters, has joined the billion-dollar club, reports Variety. 

The film has earned $494.3 million in North America and $535.1 million internationally, bringing its global box office total to $1.029 billion. 

It's the second film of 2024, following Disney's Pixar hit "Inside Out 2," which grossed $1.558 billion, to cross the billion-dollar threshold. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

This achievement marks the 31st Disney film and the 11th entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to reach this milestone.

Deadpool & Wolverine / MCU

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

19h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Essential tools for your vlogs to look cool

3h | Brands
Photo: TBS

Teaching us a lesson by shutting down elevated expressways and metro

23h | Features
Students controlling the traffic. Photo: Nayem Ali

Three days on the streets of Dhaka

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Appointment of Acting Chairman in BSEC; Two more commissioners resigned

Appointment of Acting Chairman in BSEC; Two more commissioners resigned

1h | Videos
Vandalism at Sculpture-Dhanmondi 32: Culture or Counterculture?

Vandalism at Sculpture-Dhanmondi 32: Culture or Counterculture?

16h | Videos
Vandalism at Sculpture-Dhanmondi 32: Culture or Counterculture?

Vandalism at Sculpture-Dhanmondi 32: Culture or Counterculture?

16h | Videos
International pressure is increasing on Israel

International pressure is increasing on Israel

15h | Videos