General Hospital actor Johnny Wactor, 37, fatally shot in suspected theft incident in LA

Splash

Actor Johnny Wactor. Photo: Collected
Actor Johnny Wactor. Photo: Collected

Veteran soap opera actor Johnny Wactor, best known for his role as Brando Corbin on General Hospital, was shot and killed in Los Angeles early Saturday morning (25 May).

According to TMZ, which cited Wactor's mother and police, the 37-year-old actor was shot on Saturday morning in downtown Los Angeles after he and one of his friends witnessed three people trying to steal his car's catalytic converter.

Johnny's death was confirmed by his talent agent David Shaul, who in a statement to Variety said, "Johnny Wactor was a spectacular human being. Not just a talented actor who was committed to his craft but a real moral example to everyone who knew him. Standing for hard work, tenacity and a never-give-up attitude. In the highs and lows of a challenging profession, he always kept his chin up and kept striving for the best he could be." Adding further he said, "Our time with Johnny was a privilege we would wish on everyone. He would literally give you the shirt off his back. After over a decade together, he will leave a hole in our hearts forever."

Johnny Wactor's mother, Scarlett Wactor, told TMZ that the actor did not fight back when he confronted the suspects, but was still shot. 

Meanwhile all three fled the scene, details of the suspects have been kept under wraps. No arrests have been made as of this time.

According to a report by the LAPD, a man was fatally shot around 3:00 am on Saturday near the intersection of Pico Boulevard and Hope Street. The victim is believed to have interrupted a theft in progress, as three suspects were attempting to steal the catalytic converter from his car. Wactor was pronounced at the hospital shortly after 3:00 AM by the local hospital.

Johnny entered the acting scene in 2007 with the television show Army Wives. Over time, he explored various roles before finding his stride in acting. Among his all-time favourite shows are The Westworld, The OA, NCIS, Station 19, and Hollywood Girl, among others, but his breakthrough came from his role in General Hospital.

General Hospital' / TV actor

