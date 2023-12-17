General Hospital actor Jack Axelrod dies at 93

Actor Jack Axelrod, who was known for playing Victor Jerome on popular sitcom General Hospital, died in Los Angeles. He was 93.

His death was confirmed by his rep Jennifer Garland, who told Variety about it.

The report mentioned that Jack died on November 28, but the news surfaced late. The cause of his death is due to natural causes.

Jack Axelrod was born in LA in 1930 and served as a corporal in the US Army in Germany (1953-1955) before returning to the US and pursuing his career as an architect. He left his job for acting and starred in an off-Broadway production of Macbeth as his first.

The actor made his feature film debut in Woody Allen's 1971 film Bananas. He starred in films such as Vice (2000), Road to Redemption (2001), Hancock (2008), Little Fockers (2010), Super 8 (2011), Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011), J. Edgar (2011), The Lone Ranger (2013) and more.

In television, Jack played the role of Victor Jerome for ABC's General Hospital (1987-1989). He was also a part of popular shows like My Name Is Earl, Grey's Anatomy, Dallas, Hill Street Blues, Dynasty, Outlaws, Night Court, Knots Landing, Everybody Loves Raymond, Alias, Frasier, Malcolm in the Middle, Scrubs, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Hot in Cleveland, Speechless, Ray Donovan, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Modern Family. He took his retirement in 2020 at the age of 90.