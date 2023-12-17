General Hospital actor Jack Axelrod dies at 93

Splash

Hindustan Times
17 December, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2023, 04:59 pm

Related News

General Hospital actor Jack Axelrod dies at 93

Jack Axelrod, who was best known for shows such as General Hospital, Grey's Anatomy and more, died at 93

Hindustan Times
17 December, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2023, 04:59 pm
General Hospital actor Jack Axelrod. Photo: Collected
General Hospital actor Jack Axelrod. Photo: Collected

Actor Jack Axelrod, who was known for playing Victor Jerome on popular sitcom General Hospital, died in Los Angeles. He was 93. 

His death was confirmed by his rep Jennifer Garland, who told Variety about it.

The report mentioned that Jack died on November 28, but the news surfaced late. The cause of his death is due to natural causes.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Jack Axelrod was born in LA in 1930 and served as a corporal in the US Army in Germany (1953-1955) before returning to the US and pursuing his career as an architect. He left his job for acting and starred in an off-Broadway production of Macbeth as his first.

The actor made his feature film debut in Woody Allen's 1971 film Bananas. He starred in films such as Vice (2000), Road to Redemption (2001), Hancock (2008), Little Fockers (2010), Super 8 (2011), Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011), J. Edgar (2011), The Lone Ranger (2013) and more.

In television, Jack played the role of Victor Jerome for ABC's General Hospital (1987-1989). He was also a part of popular shows like My Name Is Earl, Grey's Anatomy, Dallas, Hill Street Blues, Dynasty, Outlaws, Night Court, Knots Landing, Everybody Loves Raymond, Alias, Frasier, Malcolm in the Middle, Scrubs, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Hot in Cleveland, Speechless, Ray Donovan, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Modern Family. He took his retirement in 2020 at the age of 90.

General Hospital’ / General Hospital actor Jack Axelrod

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Prinon Mostafa Fahad

Dhaka in December: Frolicking of red and green

4h | Features
The remnants of old Wari seem to be on their way out. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Old Dhaka's Wari: From cultural hub to just another urban jungle

9h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Shine bright with trendy and affordable pop culture brooch pins

23h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Top 6 equipment to set up your home gym

23h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Conflict of interests is obvious if business is not separated from politics-Arfan Ali

Conflict of interests is obvious if business is not separated from politics-Arfan Ali

3h | TBS Programs
The United States will give $300 million in aid to Taiwan

The United States will give $300 million in aid to Taiwan

4h | TBS World
Russia is extracting 39 million pounds of gas from UK

Russia is extracting 39 million pounds of gas from UK

18h | TBS World
Nazrul University is moving ahead with the National Poet

Nazrul University is moving ahead with the National Poet

6h | TBS Stories