US actor Jay Pickett died on horseback while filming a new movie

The soap star is known for his role in 'Port Charles', and 'General Hospital', died while filming a new movie in Idaho named 'Treasure Valley'-which he both wrote and starred in. Though the cause of death is unknown, it is suspected that he suffered from a heart attack.

However, actor Jim Heffel said, Jay breathed his last while he was seated on horseback like a true cowboy.

Jay Pickett. Photo: Collected

Sharing Jay Pickett's picture on his Facebook account, Actor Jim Heffel penned, "Yesterday [1st August] I lost a good friend, and the world lost a great person. Jay Pickett decide to ride off into the Heavens. Jay died sitting on a horse ready to rope a steer in the movie Treasure Valley in Idaho."

Jay Picket left the world on 1st August, just a few days later, of his 60th birthday on Friday.