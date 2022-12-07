Gazi Nafis Ahmed's 'Kites' to be shown at the 19th Asian Art Biennale

Kites is an art installation by Gazi Nafis Ahmed. Photo: Courtesy

19th Asian Art Biennale Bangladesh 2022, organised by Shilpakala Academy, is set to commence on Thursday (8 December) at the National Art Gallery of Bangladesh, Shilpakala Academy, Dhaka. The theme of this year's show is 'Home and Displacement'.

Participating in the show, Gazi Nafis Ahmed will be exhibiting 'Kites', an artwork created from found and vernacular photographs, accompanied by a video and sound installation. The photographs and the video have been overlaid on the wall and a LED display showcases the continuation of the collage with the moving images and video composited in between.

"I am playing a puzzle and on the same lines I am studying the stories of Babul, a Bangladeshi immigrant in Spain without legitimate papers or permits through video, found and vernacular photography installation," said Nafis.

In an eight-minute film on loop, Babul talks about his journey to Spain – which involved crossing mountains and forests in illegal ways – and his life in the country. He is seen working as a hawker in the streets of Barcelona selling souvenirs and making a meagre profit.

Many Bangladeshi migrants like Babul are living in Europe without papers and permits and in constant fear of being caught by law enforcement agencies.

Gazi Nafis Ahmed is a Bangladeshi artist. He researches social realities through his works in fluid and playful terms, primarily using photography and video. He completed his MFA in Photography from Istituto Europeo di Design and MA in Cine Documental from Lens School of Visual Arts in Madrid, Spain.

The 19th Asian Art Biennale Bangladesh will be open to all from 11am to 8pm (3pm to 8pm on Fridays), every day, until 7 January 2023.