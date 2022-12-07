Gazi Nafis Ahmed's 'Kites' to be shown at the 19th Asian Art Biennale

Splash

TBS Report
07 December, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 07 December, 2022, 10:57 am

Related News

Gazi Nafis Ahmed's 'Kites' to be shown at the 19th Asian Art Biennale

TBS Report
07 December, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 07 December, 2022, 10:57 am
Kites is an art installation by Gazi Nafis Ahmed. Photo: Courtesy
Kites is an art installation by Gazi Nafis Ahmed. Photo: Courtesy

19th Asian Art Biennale Bangladesh 2022, organised by Shilpakala Academy, is set to commence on Thursday (8 December) at the National Art Gallery of Bangladesh, Shilpakala Academy, Dhaka. The theme of this year's show is 'Home and Displacement'. 

Participating in the show, Gazi Nafis Ahmed will be exhibiting 'Kites', an artwork created from found and vernacular photographs, accompanied by a video and sound installation. The photographs and the video have been overlaid on the wall and a LED display showcases the continuation of the collage with the moving images and video composited in between.

"I am playing a puzzle and on the same lines I am studying the stories of Babul, a Bangladeshi immigrant in Spain without legitimate papers or permits through video, found and vernacular photography installation," said Nafis.

In an eight-minute film on loop, Babul talks about his journey to Spain – which involved crossing mountains and forests in illegal ways – and his life in the country. He is seen working as a hawker in the streets of Barcelona selling souvenirs and making a meagre profit.

Many Bangladeshi migrants like Babul are living in Europe without papers and permits and in constant fear of being caught by law enforcement agencies. 

Gazi Nafis Ahmed is a Bangladeshi artist. He researches social realities through his works in fluid and playful terms, primarily using photography and video. He completed his MFA in Photography from Istituto Europeo di Design and MA in Cine Documental from Lens School of Visual Arts in Madrid, Spain. 

The 19th Asian Art Biennale Bangladesh will be open to all from 11am to 8pm (3pm to 8pm on Fridays), every day, until 7 January 2023.

19th Asian Art Biennale / viewing

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Saqlain Rizve

A gastronomic guide to enjoying the World Cup

30m | Food
Graphics: TBS

The rise of the 'influencer' market in Bangladesh

3h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Why Anthony Fauci is still optimistic about science

1h | Panorama
Rachel Sanderson. Sketch: TBS

How to run a family office like an Agnelli

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No goal from Ronaldo in knockout round

No goal from Ronaldo in knockout round

2h | Videos
Rickshaw painting a dying art form?

Rickshaw painting a dying art form?

17h | Videos
Deepika Padukone to unveil FIFA World Cup trophy during finals

Deepika Padukone to unveil FIFA World Cup trophy during finals

20h | Videos
Hijab protest in Iran

Hijab protest in Iran

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

5
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

6
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Potential routes to final for Argentina at World Cup