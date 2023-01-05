Closing ceremony of 19th Asian Art Biennale on 7 January

Events

Press Release
05 January, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2023, 08:52 pm

Related News

Closing ceremony of 19th Asian Art Biennale on 7 January

Press Release
05 January, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2023, 08:52 pm
Closing ceremony of 19th Asian Art Biennale on 7 January

The closing ceremony of 19th edition of the Asian Art Biennale, the longest-running international art biennale event in Asia, will be held on 7 January in Dhaka.

The event will take place at 5pm at the National Theatre Building of the Bangladesh Silpakala Academy, reads a press release. 

Bangladesh Silpakala Academy (BSA) Director General Liaquat Ali Lucky will preside over the programme. 

Syeda Mahbuba Karim, director of fine arts department of the academy, will deliver the welcome speech on the occasion. 

National Parliament Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury will be present as the chief guest. President of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Cultural Affairs Simin Hossain Rimi, State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid, Secretary of Ministry of Cultural Affairs Md Abul Mansoor and renowned artist Monirul Islam and Shahabuddin Ahmed will be present as special guests. 

Sponsored by the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, the 19th Asian Art Biennale Bangladesh 2022 includes 712 pieces of artwork created by 493 artists from 114 nations, including 149 Bangladeshi artists.

19th Asian Art Biennale

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

9h | Wheels
The VCB organised event brought together hundreds of Vespa enthusiasts in one place. Photo: Akif Hamid

Vespa Club Bangladesh organises Gentleman's Ride 2022

9h | Wheels
The new Honda HR-V now has a toned down sporty design but is still as sporty yet practical as it’s always been. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Honda HR-V: Substituting sporty with practicality

10h | Wheels
14 years after losing both legs, Saiful Samin stands strong today as a senior sub-editor for Bangla daily Prothom Alo. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Saiful Samin: Crushed by wheels, revived by spirit

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bandhan’s Guti is on Chorki

Bandhan’s Guti is on Chorki

1h | TBS Entertainment
Shakib expressed his annoyance at the mismanagement of BPL

Shakib expressed his annoyance at the mismanagement of BPL

2h | TBS SPORTS
Tale of Insan’s Cube collections

Tale of Insan’s Cube collections

1h | TBS Stories
Defying looming recession, RMG-textile readies for $4.7b in new investment

Defying looming recession, RMG-textile readies for $4.7b in new investment

3h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

2
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Why is NID correction so painfully slow?
Bangladesh

Why is NID correction so painfully slow?

5
DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night
Bangladesh

DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night

6
Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget
Banking

Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget