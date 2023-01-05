Closing ceremony of 19th Asian Art Biennale on 7 January

The closing ceremony of 19th edition of the Asian Art Biennale, the longest-running international art biennale event in Asia, will be held on 7 January in Dhaka.

The event will take place at 5pm at the National Theatre Building of the Bangladesh Silpakala Academy, reads a press release.

Bangladesh Silpakala Academy (BSA) Director General Liaquat Ali Lucky will preside over the programme.

Syeda Mahbuba Karim, director of fine arts department of the academy, will deliver the welcome speech on the occasion.

National Parliament Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury will be present as the chief guest. President of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Cultural Affairs Simin Hossain Rimi, State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid, Secretary of Ministry of Cultural Affairs Md Abul Mansoor and renowned artist Monirul Islam and Shahabuddin Ahmed will be present as special guests.

Sponsored by the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, the 19th Asian Art Biennale Bangladesh 2022 includes 712 pieces of artwork created by 493 artists from 114 nations, including 149 Bangladeshi artists.