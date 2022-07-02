Ezra Miller accused of harassing woman in Germany and Iceland

Ezra Miller accused of harassing woman in Germany and Iceland

When a video of the actor forcefully grabbing a lady by the neck at an Icelandic pub appeared back in April 2020, it made headlines when an unidentified female witness verified the altercation

Ezra Miller. Photo: Collected
Ezra Miller. Photo: Collected

The drama surrounding Ezra Miller keeps developing. Two women who claim they were assaulted by Miller have spoken out in a new Variety piece amid arrests, a restraining order, and allegations of abuse against the actor.

When a video of the actor forcefully grabbing a lady by the neck at an Icelandic pub appeared back in April 2020, it made headlines when an unidentified female witness verified the altercation.

The story was also supported by Carlos Reynir, a bartender at the Priki Kaffih's tavern in Reykjavik at the time who had previously warned Miller about disturbing the peace.

Additionally, Nadia, who spoke to Variety under her first name only due to privacy concerns, provided details on fresh allegations made against Miller. 

During their two-year friendship, which had previously involved consensual physical relationship, Nadia claimed that Miller became abusive at her Berlin apartment in February 2022. When Nadia invited them over to her house, Miller apparently seemed polite, but when she forbade them from smoking inside, he allegedly became hostile.

This most recent information comes only a week after a Rolling Stone article exposed Miller's sheltering of a 25-year-old mother and her three small children at their Vermont residence since mid-April.

Ezra Miller / sexual assault allegations

