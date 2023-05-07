People on the internet put their meme-making skills at work over King Charles III's coronation

World+Biz

TBS Report
07 May, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2023, 03:06 pm

Related News

People on the internet put their meme-making skills at work over King Charles III's coronation

TBS Report
07 May, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2023, 03:06 pm
Photo: Collected from @elliot_gonzalez via Twitter
Photo: Collected from @elliot_gonzalez via Twitter

After years of speculation about how the historical event would pan out, King Charles III's coronation finally turned into reality on Saturday (6 May).

Yesterday marked the first British coronation in over seven decades that many of us have witnessed in our lifetime.
 
The British royals, with their glitz, glamour, gold, capes, and bejeweled crowns and swords, are undoubtedly the masters of organizing historic events.
 
Royal watchers, as they followed along with the opulent proceedings, had fun noting the little details of the ceremony's rituals and regalia, as well as the roles played by different members of the royal family and the attendees.
 
However, leave it to the internet to engage in a battle of wits, creating bizarre and hilarious memes on a centuries-old ceremony.
 
People across the globe filled Twitter and other social media platforms with skillfully edited memes featuring the royal family and notable guests from the royal affair.
 
Here are some of our favourite memes that have surfaced since the lavish ceremony kicked in.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

King Charles III / Coronation / Twitter

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

King Charles' coronation should be Britain's last

King Charles' coronation should be Britain's last

2h | Panorama
Colours of Summer: Staples for the season

Colours of Summer: Staples for the season

5h | Mode
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

21h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The complex alliances shaping Sudan's conflict

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Wagner chief gives pullout threat to Kremlin

Wagner chief gives pullout threat to Kremlin

19h | TBS World
A Tribute Concert For The Legends

A Tribute Concert For The Legends

22h | TBS Entertainment
Boro rice production has decreased due to disease

Boro rice production has decreased due to disease

1d | TBS Stories
Tell of an opportunistic investment in closed end mutual funds

Tell of an opportunistic investment in closed end mutual funds

1d | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

5
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

6
Computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, who studies neural networks used in artificial intelligence applications, poses at Google&#039;s Mountain View, Calif., headquarters in 2015. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Tech

'Godfather of AI' quits Google with regrets and fears about his life's work