People on the internet put their meme-making skills at work over King Charles III's coronation

Yesterday marked the first British coronation in over seven decades that many of us have witnessed in our lifetime.

The British royals, with their glitz, glamour, gold, capes, and bejeweled crowns and swords, are undoubtedly the masters of organizing historic events.

Royal watchers, as they followed along with the opulent proceedings, had fun noting the little details of the ceremony's rituals and regalia, as well as the roles played by different members of the royal family and the attendees.

However, leave it to the internet to engage in a battle of wits, creating bizarre and hilarious memes on a centuries-old ceremony.

People across the globe filled Twitter and other social media platforms with skillfully edited memes featuring the royal family and notable guests from the royal affair.

Here are some of our favourite memes that have surfaced since the lavish ceremony kicked in.