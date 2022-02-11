Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift team up for a new song

TBS Report
11 February, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 11 February, 2022, 11:42 am

Sheeran announced he had a new single coming out with Swift on the BRIT Awards red carpet on Tuesday night, putting to rest rumours that the two were planning to collaborate

Pictured: Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift. Photo: Collected
Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift are collaborating once again, and this time it could be their most epic project yet.

Sheeran announced he had a new single coming out with Swift on the BRIT Awards red carpet on Tuesday night, putting to rest rumours that the two were planning to collaborate. 

The 'Bad Habits' singer stated in a tweet early Wednesday morning that fans will be able to hear a remixed version of 'The Joker and the Queen' today.

This is not the first time the two longtime friends have collaborated, as Sheeran has joined Swift on three of her songs over the years. However, it is the first time that Swift has joined Sheeran for one of his songs.

'The Joker and the Queen' is the fourth single from Sheeran's fourth studio album and the duo's team-up ensures that it will be a huge hit.

