LINKIN PARK drops K-Drama inspired music video

LINKIN PARK has just unveiled the official music video for 'Over Each Other,' their third single from the forthcoming album 'From Zero,' set to release on 15 November.

Directed by the band's own Joe Hahn, known for LINKIN PARK classics like 'Numb' and 'What I've Done,' the video was filmed in Seoul, South Korea, right after their recent world tour concert in the city. Hahn expressed his excitement about the project, calling it a dream come true to shoot in Korea, infusing the video with a dramatic, K-drama-inspired feel.

This single, along with 'The Emptiness Machine' and 'Heavy Is The Crown,' features LINKIN PARK's new members Emily Armstrong on vocals and Colin Brittain on drums.

'From Zero' will be the band's first album since 2017, showcasing a reimagined sound and lineup. 'Heavy Is The Crown' also serves as the 2024 League of Legends World Championship anthem.