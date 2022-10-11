Doctor Who Trailer: Jodie Whittaker prepares for her final battle

A minute-long trailer has been released for Doctor Who's special episode on Sunday, where Jodie Whittaker's final battle as Time Lord will be seen. The episode will air on 23 October. Titled 'The Power of the Doctor', its release will coincide with BBC's 100th anniversary, reports Collider.

The trailer teases the Doctor's regeneration. "This is the day you are erased forever!" The Master tells the Doctor at the preview's beginning.

"It was singularly the most emotional day on set I think I've ever had," said Whittaker. "It's a really bizarre feeling, because it's the best time I've ever had on a job, and I made the decision to leave it, so it's a really strange thing to do to yourself. It feels like you're giving yourself stitches — like, 'Why have you done it?' But… it felt right."

Video of The Power of the Doctor | TRAILER | Doctor Who

The trailer features Daleks, John Bishop's Dan and Jacob Anderson's Vinder, along with Janet Fielding and Sophie Aldred. In the 90-minute-long episode, the Thirteenth Doctor will have to fight her worst enemies: the Daleks, the Cybermen and the Master.

Thirteen actors, so far, have played as the Doctor. Whittaker was made the first female Doctor in 2017. The Doctor's regeneration is a crucial part of the Time Lord's biology.