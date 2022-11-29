Disney's Strange World bombs at box office, to lose over $100 million

Splash

Hindustan Times
29 November, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 29 November, 2022, 10:48 am

Related News

Disney's Strange World bombs at box office, to lose over $100 million

Hindustan Times
29 November, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 29 November, 2022, 10:48 am
Disney&#039;s Strange World bombs at box office, to lose over $100 million

Walt Disney Animation Studios' newest release Strange World failed to make an impact at the box office this Thanksgiving weekend. Industry insiders claim that the markedly poor performance of the film is the result of lackluster marketing strategies.

Strange World was predicted to open over a $30 to $40 million weekend with the film releasing in 4,174 North American theaters. Even the international box office reports have been less than satisfactory, earning only $9.2 million. It is now reported that the film has pulled in a disappointing $18.6 million domestically, thereby bringing the total for the opening weekend to $27.8 million. This is a fairly lukewarm response given Strange World is a film from the studio that has been a consistent draw at the box office. It is highly unlikely that with a $180 million budget, Strange World will be able to recover in the following weeks, past a five-days Thanksgiving release, reports Variety.

Strange World's disastrous opening weekend also marks one of the weakest Disney releases in a second consecutive year, barely moving past last year's release, Steven Spielberg's remake of West Side Story, which managed to pull in around $10.5 million over the opening weekend in December 2021. But Strange World will cost Disney around $180 million in production budget alone if does not recover in the upcoming weeks. This failure comes right after Pixar's Lightyear, a film which based on the titular character from the widely popular Toy Story franchise and marked Pixar's return to movie theatre, released earlier this year to a gross of $226 million against a $200 million budget.

Several industry insiders pointed out that the poor performance of Strange World is mainly due to Disney's disastrous marketing strategies. There was little to no promotion available on the film in the leadup to its release. Strange World stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Lucy Liu, and Dennis Quaid, and also features an openly gay character played by Jaboukie Young-White.

Strange World / Disney

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Incorporating spirituality in your home interior

1h | Habitat
Established in 1984 by Fauzia Amin Neena, Kanishka is a pioneering name in the shari industry of Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Kanishka: 38 years of giving Taant a new identity

2h | Panorama
With 110 years of global expertise, Whirlpool comes to Bangladesh

With 110 years of global expertise, Whirlpool comes to Bangladesh

23h | Brands
Armani Si: Fragrance that will never go unnoticed

Armani Si: Fragrance that will never go unnoticed

23h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Diverse collection of products at SME fair

Diverse collection of products at SME fair

13h | Videos
Drishyam 2 grosses Rs100 cr in 7 days

Drishyam 2 grosses Rs100 cr in 7 days

14h | Videos
Spain 1-1 Germany: Post-match tactical analysis

Spain 1-1 Germany: Post-match tactical analysis

14h | Videos
US-Iran head on after 22 years in Qatar

US-Iran head on after 22 years in Qatar

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

4
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

5
Apparel orders pick up after three dull months
RMG

Apparel orders pick up after three dull months

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill