‘Deho Station’ releases on Amazon Prime

'Deho Station' (also known as 'A Tale of Night Flowers'), a film written and directed by Ahmed Tahsin Shams, released on Amazon Prime Video for US and UK regions.

The black and white 127-min film follows the life of a sex worker and her daughter, and their struggles for survival. It is a depiction of the harsh realities of prostitution and how they are treated in society.

"The film experiments with styles of story-telling, character-design and speech delivery with a postmodern approach. It vividly depicts the existential crises of the protagonists," said Shams.

Deho Station stars Moumita Mitra, Shahadat Hossain, S M Mohsin, Hossain Mohammad Belal, Ahmed Rana, Mohammad Iqbal Hossain, Farhana Iva, Shoikot Siddique and others.

The film also features music by Fahmida Nabi, Tanzir Tuhin, Shamayla Behroze Rahman and Noshin Sharmili.