New 'Lord of the Rings' series brings a female story to the forefront

Splash

Reuters
01 September, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2022, 12:20 pm

Related News

New 'Lord of the Rings' series brings a female story to the forefront

The series, one of the most expensive ever made, will arrive on Amazon.com Inc's Prime Video on Friday, with new episodes based on the appendices of the original J.R.R. Tolkien novels airing weekly

Reuters
01 September, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2022, 12:20 pm
Actor Morfydd Clark arrives at the global premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in London, Britain, 30 August 2022. Photo: Reuters
Actor Morfydd Clark arrives at the global premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in London, Britain, 30 August 2022. Photo: Reuters

Morfydd Clark stars in the new series "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" as Galadriel, an Elven warrior who wishes to stop the evil returning to the fantasy world of Middle-earth.

The series, one of the most expensive ever made, will arrive on Amazon.com Inc's Prime Video on Friday, with new episodes based on the appendices of the original J.R.R. Tolkien novels airing weekly.

Clark said her role as Galadriel gave her the opportunity to explore stunts that show off the power of her character behind the backdrop of a historically male-dominated society.

"Gender just isn't the same in Middle-earth in that I'm playing a character who can physically take down any man around her," Clark said during an interview. "It was really interesting to try to embody someone with a huge amount of physical strength."

Co-executive producer Patrick McKay said Tolkien has had "some of the greatest female characters in literature" and Galadriel was one of the first characters the creators thought about for the new story.

"Imagining what her world was like and what she might have been struggling with from clues throughout the text was really a joy," McKay said.

Trystan Gravelle who plays Pharazon shared the same sentiment and said he doesn't think there's anyone more "badass on this Earth than a woman."

"To see that on screen, to see Morfydd take names and take numbers like she does, is incredible," he said.

Among others, the show stars Robert Aramayo, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Sophia Nomvete, and Nazanin Boniadi and is set during the Second Age of Middle-earth, thousands of years prior to "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings" films.

The series follows both new and seasoned characters as they face the re-emergence of evil in Middle-earth and carve out legacies that will last lifetimes.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power / Amazon Prime

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mehzeb Chowdhury with ‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon Ho (middle) and actor Song Kang-ho (right) at the Bafta Awards 2020. PHOTO: COURTESY

He modernised crime scene investigation, making movies and music along the way

1h | Pursuit
Outgoing Resident Representative of UNDP Bangladesh Sudipto Mukerjee. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

'I see this as my exit interview, so let me tell you…': Outgoing UNDP Resident Representative Bangladesh

2h | Interviews
The Mitsubishi Outlander is a spacious car, a seven seater to be exact. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mitsubishi Outlander: Comfy and Commodious 

1d | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Private credit is growing in times of high inflation. What does it mean for the economy?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

A slow death for Nitaiganj flour mills

1h | Videos
Sunglasse will transform the word of mouth into writing

Sunglasse will transform the word of mouth into writing

2h | Videos
What will be the impact of China's heat and power crisis in the world?

What will be the impact of China's heat and power crisis in the world?

2h | Videos
Why will the world remember Gorbachev?

Why will the world remember Gorbachev?

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

4
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

5
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

6
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries