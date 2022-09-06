Elon Musk slams Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ amidst feud with Jeff Bezos

Elon Musk has bashed Amazon Prime's massive budget series "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'' in his tweets.

The Tesla CEO tweeted, "Tolkien is turning in his grave".

"Almost every male character so far is a coward, a jerk or both. Only Galadriel is brave, smart and nice," read the second tweet. Galadriel, played by Welsh actor Morfydd Clark, is a warrior elf and the main cast of the series, which is set thousands of years before the events of "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings."

Contrary to Elon Musk's opinion, "The Rings of Power" became a colossal hit and amassed 25 million views on Amazon Prime on its opening day. The eight-episode series is scheduled to run until 14 October.

For the unversed, Elon Musk and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos have a long running feud as both are engaged in spaceflight businesses. Musk's "SpaceX" and Bezos's