Cineplex to show Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

The movie is going to be released worldwide on 3 November. Photo: Collected

Star Cineplex has announced plans to show the incredible journey of Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' on the big screens for Bangladeshi Swifties.

"It's time to join us for The Eras Tour at Star Cineplex, to witness Taylor Swift's incredible journey of Fearless beginnings to Red hot moments, and beyond! Don't Blame us if you can't resist being Enchanted," posted Star Cineplex on social media.

Following the announcement, the post has gone viral within the Swifites. "I cried when I saw you all weren't bringing this movie. I literally bawled my eyes out. This is a dream come true. Thank you so much," said one fan. Another person expressed, "I thought you guys would never bring this one but now I'm happy & excited. So excited."

Star Cineplex has not yet revealed the date when they will start playing 'The Eras Tour'. The movie is going to be released worldwide on 3 November.

