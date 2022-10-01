Bruce Willis becomes the first Hollywood star to allow Deepfake

TBS Report
01 October, 2022, 12:45 pm
01 October, 2022, 12:45 pm

A ‘digital twin’ of Bruce Willis in an advert for a Russian telecom company. Photo: Collected
A ‘digital twin’ of Bruce Willis in an advert for a Russian telecom company. Photo: Collected

Bruce Willis is the first Hollywood actor to allow Deepfake to use his face to make his "digital twin", reports The Telegraph.

Previously, Bruce appeared in a phone advert without ever being on set using Deepfake. The technology allows one actor's face to be digitally transplanted on another actor's face.

Bruce had walked away from acting after he was diagnosed with aphasia. But after Deepfake successfully recreated his face digitally on another actor, he allowed the US firm the rights to officially create his digital twin.

"I liked the precision with which my character turned out. It's a mini-movie in my usual action-comedy genre. For me, it is a great opportunity to go back in time," he said.

"With the advent of modern technology, even when I was on another continent, I was able to communicate, work and participate in the filming. It's a very new and interesting experience, and I thank our entire team."

