Bhaiyya Ji teaser: Manoj Bajpayee rises from the dead in a tale from Bihar

Hindustan Times
21 March, 2024, 11:25 am
Last modified: 21 March, 2024, 11:31 am

Bhaiyya Ji teaser: Manoj Bajpayee rises from the dead in a tale from Bihar

Bhaiyya Ji is packed with “intense action, gripping revenge drama and heartfelt emotions of family bonding.”

Hindustan Times
21 March, 2024, 11:25 am
Last modified: 21 March, 2024, 11:31 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The teaser of Manoj Bajpayee's upcoming action entertainer Bhaiyya Ji is out. 

Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki who delivered the brilliant ZEE5 courtroom drama Sirf Ek Banda Kafi Hai last year with the actor, Bhaiyya Ji is set in the land of Bihar. 

The 2-minute 13-second teaser starts with a mob standing over Manoj's body and asking each other to "finish the job" with a spade. When one of them does volunteer, he's taken aback along with his gang by the sudden movement in Manoj's body. Manoj then, all battered and bruised, gradually rises from the dead and stares into the camera, adjusting his moustache. He then grabs the spade and stands on his feet, ready to face the mob.

Bhaiyya Ji is Manoj's 100th film, which is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, and Vikram Khakhar. Apoorv Singh Karki has directed it, while Deepak Kingrani has written it.

As per a statement, Bhaiyya Ji is packed with "intense action, gripping revenge drama and heartfelt emotions of family bonding."

Excited about the project, Manoj earlier said, "I am thrilled to step into the world of Bhaiyya Ji. It will be a raw and intense character that I am excited to bring to life. A thorough mainstream entertainer that Bhaiyya Ji is, made me decide to collaborate with Apoorv Singh Karki, who directed Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai and become the producer for this one, along with the lovely team."

On collaborating with Manoj after Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, Apoorv said, "With Bhaiyya Ji, we are embarking on a journey to portray the raw and unfiltered essence of the characters against the backdrop of intense revenge drama and showcase the strength & emotions of family bonds. After a hard-hitting subject of Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, I wanted to explore a completely different style of cinema and Bhaiyya Ji was the apt film."

The release date for the project has been set as 24 May.

