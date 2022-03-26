‘The Batman’ releases 5-minute deleted scene revealing Barry Keoghan as Joker

On Thursday, director Matt Reeves published deleted footage from his superhero epic 'The Batman' which features Batman's iconic foe joker played by Barry Keoghan.

The scene follows Batman's discovery that the Riddler had slain the Gotham City police commissioner, leaving behind another of the Riddler's cryptic messages addressed to Batman, as Reeves detailed to Variety in an interview.

Unnerved by the Riddler's interest in him, Batman begins to investigate the Riddler's intentions. Over Batman's shoulder we get a blurry glimpse of the prisoner, whose skin is badly scarred and hair is green.

Of course, it was the joker played by Irish actor Keoghan.

The scene can be viewed after visiting a website that mimics the Riddler's (Paul Dano) word puzzles from the film.

The Batman was released in theaters this month and is expected to stream on HBO Max in April.

