Doctor Strange 2 overtakes The Batman to become highest-grossing film of 2022

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" has overtaken "The Batman" as the highest-grossing film of 2022. Photo: Collected

Marvel's latest theatrical release Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has added another feather to its hat.

The Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen-starrer has overtaken rival stable DC's The Batman as the highest-grossing film of the year. As of Saturday, the Marvel film had earned over $800 million globally. The Batman, which released in March, has lifetime earnings are $769 million.

According to a Forbes report, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has now earned over $350 million in the US and an additional $465 million overseas, giving it a global gross of $815 million approximately. Trade experts predict the film to complete $950 million globally but are uncertain if it will reach the billion-dollar mark.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is part of the expansive Marvel Cinematic Universe and is the direct sequel to the 2018 film Doctor Strange. It also continues the storylines of Marvel and Sony's Spider-Man: No Way Home and the Disney+ series WandaVision. Trade experts say this interconnectivity helped the film as people flocked to watch 'the latest Marvel film'. The film is directed by Sam Raimi.

The Batman, on the other hand, is a stand-alone film with no connection to the DC Extended Universe, which includes tentpoles like Justice League, Aquaman, and Wonder Woman. The Batman failed to replicate the success of DC's other hits like Aquaman and The Dark Knight (another Batman film), both of which made over $1 billion at the global box office.

Trade insiders have chalked it partly to the pandemic and partly to the film's dark, noir tone. Robert Pattison made his debut as Batman in the Matt Reeves film, which also starred Paul Dano, Zoe Kravitz, Colin Farrell, and Jeffrey Wright. A sequel has been announced.