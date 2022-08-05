Joker sequel receives release date

As per a report by Deadline, 'Joker: Folie A Deux' is set to premiere on 4 October 2024. Director Todd Phillips co-wrote the script and is set to direct the sequel. Joaquin Phoenix, who won multiple prestigious awards for his portrayal, is set to reprise his role as Arthur Fleck, the Joker's civilian identity.

'Joker' still remains the highest grossing R-rated movie ever and received a total of 11 academy award nominations.

Plot details for 'Joker: Folie A Deux' have yet to be revealed, the subtitle refers to a psychological affliction and loosely translates to "the madness of two." This has led the DC fanbase to speculate on Harley Quinn's appearance in the sequel.