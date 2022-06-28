'Barbie' set photos reveal new looks of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling

As the highly anticipated 'Barbie' is in production, photos from the movie set have been surfacing online unveiling new looks of the scintillating cast.

The new photos from the set of the movie starring Margot Robbie as the titular Barbie and Ryan Gosling as her love interest Ken, the pair were seen sporting neon coloured outfits and enjoying roller skating.

Margot Robbie e Ryan Gosling no set de Barbie em Venice Beach! 🎀 pic.twitter.com/fFjp06SDju— MRBR Photos (@mrbrphotos) June 28, 2022

Another round of photos show Margot in a classic hot pink attire with flared pants and white hat. Meanwhile, Ryan was sporting an all black ensemle with white frills on the shirt and paired it with a white hat and a pink neck scarf.

MARGOT AND RYAN oh my god pic.twitter.com/xxd5TP8b26— bethany (@fiImgal) June 22, 2022

Besides, a video from the movie set also surfaced online which reveals Margot's Barbie voice.

MARGOTS BARBIE VOICE WAITT pic.twitter.com/rsbpwQtChU— nai (@margotswhore) June 27, 2022

The first posters of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken were received well by fans.

the barbie movie is gonna be the hot people's joker pic.twitter.com/yL4E4ewUvO— pop culture (@notgwendalupe) June 15, 2022

Some fans were left awestruck with Ryan Gosling's first look as Ken with platinum blond hair, six pack abs, fake tan and, cut-sleeved denim jacket.

Penned and helmed by Greta Gerwig, the first live action movie based on the products of Mattel- a toy company that also produces Hot Wheels, is set to release 21 July 2023.