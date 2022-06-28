'Barbie' set photos reveal new looks of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling
A video from the movie set also surfaced online which reveals Margot’s Barbie voice
As the highly anticipated 'Barbie' is in production, photos from the movie set have been surfacing online unveiling new looks of the scintillating cast.
The new photos from the set of the movie starring Margot Robbie as the titular Barbie and Ryan Gosling as her love interest Ken, the pair were seen sporting neon coloured outfits and enjoying roller skating.
Another round of photos show Margot in a classic hot pink attire with flared pants and white hat. Meanwhile, Ryan was sporting an all black ensemle with white frills on the shirt and paired it with a white hat and a pink neck scarf.
Besides, a video from the movie set also surfaced online which reveals Margot's Barbie voice.
The first posters of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken were received well by fans.
Some fans were left awestruck with Ryan Gosling's first look as Ken with platinum blond hair, six pack abs, fake tan and, cut-sleeved denim jacket.
Penned and helmed by Greta Gerwig, the first live action movie based on the products of Mattel- a toy company that also produces Hot Wheels, is set to release 21 July 2023.