Barbie set to overtake Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows 2 as Warner Bros' highest-grossing film

Hindustan Times
28 August, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2023, 12:53 pm

Helmed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie released in theatres in July. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows 2, released in 2011, was directed by David Yates.

Barbie and Ken in the real world. Photo: Collected
Barbie is all set to surpass Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 (2011) with its box office collection worldwide. Helmed by Greta Gerwig, the film is all set to achieve this feat on Monday. As per Collider, Barbie is now the highest-grossing global release in the history of Warner Bros at the domestic box office, after overtaking The Dark Knight ($533 million).

As per Variety, Barbie earned $18.2 million from 12,852 screens in 75 international territories, over the weekend. Following this, it has pushed its worldwide gross to $1.34 billion. Barbie weekend collection is only $1 million behind Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2's lifetime collection of $1.341 billion.

According to news agency AP, Warner Bros. estimated that Barbie, in its sixth week of release, took in $17.1 million. Barbie has already overtaken The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($574 million) to become the year's biggest domestic hit. With $1.34 billion worldwide, Barbie will also soon surpass the leading $1.35 million worldwide tally of Mario. Warner Bros. estimated that Barbie would gross $7.8 million on Sunday, which would mean almost 2 million people saw the film that day.

Directed by David Yates, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows 2 is the sequel to Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (2010). It is the eighth and final instalment in the Harry Potter film series. The film stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson.

Barbie stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken respectively. The movie sends Mattel Inc's iconic doll on an adventure into the real world. It is the first live-action Barbie film after numerous computer-animated films and specials. Apart from Margot and Ken, the film also stars America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Helen Mirren, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell.

Barbie hit the theatres in July with a record $162 million in its opening weekend domestically. Its release clashed with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. 

