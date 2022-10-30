Bangladeshi origin Tanwi Nandini wins $50,000 Kirkus Prize

Tanwi Nandini Islam, a Bangladeshi-American fiction writer and the founder of Brooklyn-based beauty and fragrance company TANAÏS, was awarded the $50,000 Kirkus Prize for Nonfiction on Thursday (27 October).

Her "In Sensorium: Notes for My People" won the best nonfiction category from six finalists of the 2022 Kirkus Prize.

According to the judges, Tanwi's "In Sensorium" won for its daring, inventiveness, vision, and lyrical eloquence.

"Using the framework of fragrance and scent, the author's work confronts aspects of our society related to women, gender, and people of colour. Seductive, vital, and incomparable, this is a reading experience that endures," they said in a statement.

The winners of the ninth annual Kirkus Prize in Fiction, Nonfiction and Young Readers' Literature were announced in a ceremony at the Austin Central Library.

The winners were chosen from the 1,436 books that received the coveted Kirkus star in the last year and narrowed down from a shortlist released last month. Each winner receives a cash prize of $50,000.

Hernan Diaz's novel "Trust," a postmodern take on wealth, power and reality set in the 1920s and 1930s, won the Kirkus Prize for fiction.

Prize judges cited Diaz for how "he uses multiple perspectives and forms to push the boundaries of what a novel can do." "What seems to begin as a homage to novels of the Roaring '20s unfolds with each successive layer into a complex story of power, love, and the nature of truth," the judges said.

Harmony Becker's Himawari House, a young adult graphic novel about foreign exchange students, won the Kirkus Prize for Young Readers' Literature.

According to judges, the book's brilliance lies both in the authentic cultural specificity that grounds it and Becker's creative presentation that welcomes all readers in.