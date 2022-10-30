Bangladeshi origin Tanwi Nandini wins $50,000 Kirkus Prize

Splash

TBS Report
30 October, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 30 October, 2022, 11:56 am

Bangladeshi origin Tanwi Nandini wins $50,000 Kirkus Prize

TBS Report
30 October, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 30 October, 2022, 11:56 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Tanwi Nandini Islam, a Bangladeshi-American fiction writer and the founder of Brooklyn-based beauty and fragrance company TANAÏS, was awarded the $50,000 Kirkus Prize for Nonfiction on Thursday (27 October).

Her "In Sensorium: Notes for My People" won the best nonfiction category from six finalists of the 2022 Kirkus Prize.

According to the judges, Tanwi's "In Sensorium" won for its daring, inventiveness, vision, and lyrical eloquence.

"Using the framework of fragrance and scent, the author's work confronts aspects of our society related to women, gender, and people of colour. Seductive, vital, and incomparable, this is a reading experience that endures," they said in a statement.

The winners of the ninth annual Kirkus Prize in Fiction, Nonfiction and Young Readers' Literature were announced in a ceremony at the Austin Central Library.

The winners were chosen from the 1,436 books that received the coveted Kirkus star in the last year and narrowed down from a shortlist released last month. Each winner receives a cash prize of $50,000.

Hernan Diaz's novel "Trust," a postmodern take on wealth, power and reality set in the 1920s and 1930s, won the Kirkus Prize for fiction.

Prize judges cited Diaz for how "he uses multiple perspectives and forms to push the boundaries of what a novel can do." "What seems to begin as a homage to novels of the Roaring '20s unfolds with each successive layer into a complex story of power, love, and the nature of truth," the judges said.

Harmony Becker's Himawari House, a young adult graphic novel about foreign exchange students, won the Kirkus Prize for Young Readers' Literature.

According to judges, the book's brilliance lies both in the authentic cultural specificity that grounds it and Becker's creative presentation that welcomes all readers in.

Top News

Tanwi Nandini Islam / Kirkus Prize

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Illustration: TBS

An uncertain outlook

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘Facilitating digital inclusiveness is one of OPPO’s top priorities’

18h | Panorama
Rishi Sunak shows the growing influence of Indian talent in the West

Rishi Sunak shows the growing influence of Indian talent in the West

1h | Panorama
Lesser Necklaced Laughingthrush. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Birds named Laughingthrush: 'They comment on everything that exists'

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Key factors of Bangladesh-Zimbabwe match

Key factors of Bangladesh-Zimbabwe match

14h | Videos
Sri Lanka obliterated by New Zealand

Sri Lanka obliterated by New Zealand

14h | Videos
The end of Bollywood's originality?

The end of Bollywood's originality?

14h | Videos
Putin’s nuclear military train seen on the move

Putin’s nuclear military train seen on the move

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

4
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

5
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

6
Representational Image
Infrastructure

Dhaka’s first underground metro work begins in December 