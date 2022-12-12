Tanwi Nandini Islam: Weaving stories with words and smells 

Splash

Kaniz Supriya
12 December, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2022, 02:39 pm

Related News

Tanwi Nandini Islam: Weaving stories with words and smells 

Kaniz Supriya
12 December, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2022, 02:39 pm
Tanwi Nandini Islam. Sketch: TBS
Tanwi Nandini Islam. Sketch: TBS

We often associate fragrances with our memories and emotions. Inside a perfume bottle there is a portal into another time, place or memory.

The musky-sweet smell of fallen leaves reminds us of winter, whereas fallen leaves give us the nostalgia of petrichor. Using the power of fragrances to unfold integral histories, Bangladeshi-origin Tanwi Nandini Islam has written her autobiography 'In Sensorium: Notes for My People'. The book was published in February 2022.  

The memoir won an award in the nonfiction category of the 2022 Kirkus Nonfiction Prize. According to the judges, Tanwi's In Sensorium won for its daring, inventiveness, vision, and lyrical eloquence.

Perfume frames the narrative of the memoir, provides the structure to the story, and weaves in and out of the pages to intrigue and educate readers. Certain smells remind us of certain memories. We love a particular smell because we associate it with a fond memory.

In a conversation with the Business Standard, Tanwi spoke about the part of the memoir where she mentioned her last memories with her late grandmother. She lost her grandmother during the time she had covid, when her powers of smell were diminished. She could not smell her grandmother for one last time.

Now, every familiar smell she associates with her grandmother reminds her of the good times they shared. 

"Her breathing, her cries for her son who died, her sleeplessness, her prayer, and, of course, her will that we should practice Islam, were as familiar to me as the scent of her body, one of the first sensuous cartographies in my memory—jasmine attar, violet talcum, paan juice, crushed rose powder, coconut oil, Pond's cream, Tabasco sauce, canola oil," she wrote in the memoir.

In Sensorium: Notes for My People is getting overwhelming appreciation worldwide. It has a 4.29 rating (at the moment of writing) on Goodreads. Although, many people mistake the memoir as a reflection of Bangladeshi culture, the writing, in its truest sense, presents a critical, alternate history of South Asia from an American Bangladeshi Muslim female perspective.

Alongside the author's personal history, the memoir also explores violence of caste, rape culture, patriarchy, war, and the inherited ancestral trauma of being from a lush land constantly denuded, a land still threatened and disappearing because of colonisation, capitalism, and climate change.

Tanwi, popularly known as Tanais, is an American fiction writer and perfumer. She has her own cosmetic line 'Tanais'. She believes that she is a born storyteller. Making perfumes or writing novels are her ways of telling stories.

Tanwi was born in Illinois when her father was doing his PhD. Later, she moved to New York. Tanwi completed her bachelor's in Women's Studies from Vassar College, and MFA from Brooklyn College. She first learnt about the process of making perfumes while she was doing her master's. She has been fascinated with it ever since.

Made of ethically sourced natural essential oils from flowers, fruits, tree resins and absolutes; 'Mala' was her first commercial perfume. Later, she released 'Mati, 'Mojav', 'Namaka', 'Nymphea', etc.

Even though both of Tanwi's careers are flourishing parallelly, she resonates more with being called a writer, which has been her profession for more than two decades. The 40-years old writer made her debut in 2015 with her critically acclaimed novel 'Bright Lines'. The book was a finalist for the Center for Fiction First Novel Prize, the Edmund White Debut Fiction Award, and the Brooklyn Eagles Literary Prize.

Even though she was born and brought up in the US, Tanwi  feels a deep connection with her roots. To her, her face, her complexion, her language and every other fundamental part of her is a constant reminder that she is a Bangalee, a true South Asian.

Top News

Tanwi Nandini Islam / In Sensorium: Notes for My People / autobiography

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Morocco’s sensational wins against European powerhouses Belgium, Spain and Portugal (and draw with Croatia) cements Africa’s ascension. Photo: Reuters

Carried away by euphoria: Why Morocco's win matters to so many others

4h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

The Paper Boutique: Challenging traditional aesthetics of weddings

6h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

The Nobel Prizes need to solve their bias problem

4h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Redmi A1: Appealing, affordable but riddled with compromise

3h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Subsidy pressure triples to Tk1.6 lakh crore as imports remain costly

Subsidy pressure triples to Tk1.6 lakh crore as imports remain costly

2h | TBS Insight
Reasons why Elon Musk is repeatedly in the headlines

Reasons why Elon Musk is repeatedly in the headlines

2h | TBS World
Vibrant US market could make up for RMG export losses in EU

Vibrant US market could make up for RMG export losses in EU

4h | TBS Insight
NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter’s flight on Mars

NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter’s flight on Mars

18h | TBS Science

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

4
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

5
Photo: Reuters
Banking

Central bank raises its dollar selling rate by Tk1

6
File photo: Reuters
Economy

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis